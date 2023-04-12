United States Women 1-0 Republic of Ireland Women: Alana Cook scores birthday goal to claim second victory in four days

A first international goal from Alana Cook condemned Republic of Ireland Women to a second defeat in four days to the USA as they went down 1-0 in St Louis.

The US had beaten Ireland 2-0 in the first of two meetings on Saturday, a match which saw striker Mallory Swanson tear a patellar tendon in her left knee which is likely to keep her out of their defence of the World Cup.

Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan will not want to see too many replays as her error handed Cook a 26th birthday present two minutes before half-time.

Cook's hopeful ball from 45 yards out left the backpedalling Brosnan floundering and although she managed to get fingertips to the ball, she could only follow it over the line.

Image: Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan dives to block a shot from Alyssa Thompson.

Ireland, who play hosts Australia in their opening World Cup match on July 20, had created opportunities before falling behind to the world champions.

Lucy Quinn twice had a chance from Katie McCabe crosses but after falling behind, they rarely looked like getting back on terms.

Image: USWNT defender Kelley O'Hara tackles Heather Payne.

Defender Becky Sauerbrunn came close to a first international goal on her 216th appearance for the US when she hit the bar, having been honoured in a ceremony in her hometown for reaching 200 caps.

The US will face Wales in San Jose, California, on July 9 while Republic of Ireland will continue their preparations with friendly fixtures against Zambia on June 22 and then France on July 6.

The group stage will begin on July 20 and run over a two-week period finishing on August 3 and see group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.