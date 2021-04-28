Villarreal vs Arsenal preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news, stats, kick-off time ahead of the Europa League semi-final first leg between Villarreal and Arsenal (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Villarreal manager Unai Emery - who spent 18 months as Arsenal manager - is likely to have an almost full squad to choose from. Midfielder Vicente Iborra is out with a knee injury.

There are other familiar faces at Villarreal - Francis Coquelin is also potentially in line to face his former club, Juan Foyth is on loan from Tottenham and former Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno could also feature.

Arsenal could welcome back captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Aubameyang has missed the last four games after contracting malaria during the March international break but could return alongside fellow forward Alexandre Lacazette, who has overcome a hamstring complaint.

Kieran Tierney and David Luiz (both knee) have also been declared available.

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox

Opta stats

Villarreal and Arsenal will play for the fifth time in European competition, with the previous four games taking place in the UEFA Champions League (semi-finals in 2005-06 and quarter-finals in 2008-09) - Villarreal are yet to beat the Gunners (D2 L2).

Arsenal are yet to beat Villarreal away from home, drawing on both previous visits (2006 and 2009). Their one goal in those games was an Emmanuel Adebayor overhead kick assisted by Cesc Fàbregas, while Robert Pires appeared as a substitute for the hosts.

This is the first European semi-final tie that Villarreal will contest since losing 1-3 on aggregate to Liverpool at the same stage of this competition in 2015-16; in fact, they have been eliminated from all four of their major European semi-final ties.

Arsenal have reached the semi-finals of European competition for the 10th time (including Fairs Cup), with the Gunners getting to the last four in three of their four UEFA Europa League campaigns.

