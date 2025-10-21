Villarreal 0-2 Man City: Erling Haaland extends scoring streak as Pep Guardiola's side dominate in Spain

Manchester City were comfortable 2-0 winners over Villarreal as they registered their first away Champions League win in over a year.

Erling Haaland extended his extraordinary scoring streak - taking his season tally to 15 in all competitions - when rounding off Rico Lewis' reverse cross before Bernardo Silva headed Savinho's delivery home before the break.

Villarreal, who had not been beaten at home since March, set up in a defensive 4-4-2 system but were so passive it played perfectly into Pep Guardiola's hands. John Stones had a free role to step into midfield and orchestrate, while Jeremy Doku and Savinho gave their respective full-backs a torrid night.

The Spanish side were painfully slow to second balls and switched off for both goals. Their one point from three league phase games is evidence of a struggle with the intensity of opponents in Europe's top tier. Nicolas Pepe squandered a pair of late chance to underline the quality gap.

Image: Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates with team-mates after scoring a goal against Villarreal

Man City finish the night fifth in the league phase standings, joining Arsenal and Newcastle inside the top eight, with the only snag concerning midfielder Nico Gonzalez, who limped off after an hour. Rodri was in attendance but not named in Guardiola's squad.

More to follow...

Story of the match in stats