Vitesse 1-0 Tottenham: Much-changed Spurs beaten in Europa Conference League

Tottenham's decision to leave their big guns at home saw them lose 1-0 to Vitesse Arnhem in Group G of Europa Conference League.

Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Cristian Romero and Hugo Lloris did not travel to Holland with Sunday's clash at West Ham, which is live on Sky Sports, in mind and a second string were undone by Maximilian Wittek's 78th-minute strike.

The side Nuno Espirito Santo picked still had nine international players, but they were never really in the game and Bryan Gil's shot that hit the crossbar early in the second half was their only moment of note.

Last time Tottenham played in Holland they enjoyed one of the most famous nights in their history as Lucas Moura's hat-trick against Ajax sent them through to the Champions League final.

This time the Johan Cruijff ArenA was nothing but a stop on the trainline between Amsterdam and Arnhem and that Moura miracle must seem a long time ago as Spurs now compete in the third tier of European football.

Player ratings Vitesse: Schubert (7), Doekhi (6), Bazoer (7), Rasmussen (7), Dasa (8), Bero (6), Tronstad (6), Wittek (8), Frederiksen (7), Darfalou (6), Openda (8).



Subs: Oroz (n/a), Hajek (n/a), Buitink (n/a).



Tottenham: Gollini (5), Tanganga (5), Sanchez (5), Rodon (6), Davies (6), Lo Celso (6), Winks (5), Gil (6), Alli (5), Bergwijn (5), Scarlett (5).



Subs: Markanday (6).



Man of the Match: Maximilian Wittek

Timid Tottenham beaten at Vitesse

Image: Maximilian Wittek scored the winner in the second half

Nuno has shown the competition respect so far, but made it clear where his priorities lay, leaving the entire XI that played 90 minutes at Newcastle last weekend at home to train ahead of Sunday's Premier League visit to the Hammers.

With the return fixture in a fortnight and then a trip to the weakest team in the competition NS Mura to come, the Portuguese decided that leaving his big guns back in London for this game was a risk worth taking. It was a gamble because this was a big night for Vitesse, who sold out their GelreDome stadium for the first time in seven years.

Vitesse started with intent as Nikolai Baden Frederiksen forced Pierluigi Gollini into a save with his feet after being played in in the third minute and then Jacob Rasmussen flashed a header just wide from a corner.

Team news Matus Bero returned from suspension to replace Yann Gboho as Vitesse made one change from Sunday’s 1-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie.

Nuno Espirito Santo made 11 changes from Sunday’s win at Newcastle. Steven Bergwijn, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez came into the Spurs team which beat NS Mura 5-1 on Matchday 2 in the Europa Conference League.

Unsurprisingly given the amount of changes, Spurs were not up to much in an attacking sense in the first half, with teenage striker Dane Scarlett up against it in a lone role in attack.

They immediately showed more after the break and were within inches of taking the lead in the 47th minute.

Giovani Lo Celso showed why he is becoming a key player for Argentina as he went on an enterprising dribble before laying it off for Gil, whose first-time shot rattled the crossbar.

Image: Vitesse were good value for the victory

That was as good as it got for Spurs who were pinned further and further back as the second half wore on, with Eli Dasa twice going close with efforts from distance, the second effort bringing a smart stop out of Gollini.

It was no surprise when the goal came 12 minutes from time as Wittek brilliantly volleyed home Dasa's cross from the edge of the area to send the home crowd wild.

Image: Dele Alli in action for Tottenham against Vitesse

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

Perhaps Dele Alli is just unfortunate but it seems Nuno Espirito Santo has reached the same conclusion as Jose Mourinho and decided this Tottenham team is better off without him. It is just the latest problem for the one-time wonderkid of English football, with his latest disappointing display in the Europa Conference League defeat to Vitesse raising little hope of a return to his best.

What's next?

West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 24th October 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Tottenham travel to West Ham on Super Sunday at 2pm - live on Sky Sports Premier League - while host Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie on Sunday at 1.30pm.