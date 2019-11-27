West Brom 4-1 Bristol City: Baggies back on top of Championship

1:48 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between West Brom and Bristol City Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship clash between West Brom and Bristol City

West Brom underlined their automatic promotion credentials with a 4-1 victory over Bristol City that saw them reclaim top spot in the Sky Bet Championship.

Kieran Gibbs marked his first appearance since August with the opener inside 10 minutes before a free-kick of the highest order from Matheus Pereira put the Baggies into a commanding two-goal lead at the break.

Substitute Famara Diedhiou briefly ignited Bristol City's challenge when he halved the deficit 10 minutes from time, but that was extinguished by two goals in five minutes from Hal Robson-Kanu and substitute Charlie Austin.

West Brom's 11th victory of the season sees them restore their two-point lead over Leeds at the top of the table, while Bristol City remain seventh after missing the chance to move into the play-offs.

How Baggies brushed Bristol City aside

Kieran Gibbs made his first appearance since August while Nathan Ferguson, Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers returned as Slaven Bilic made four changes from West Brom's win over Sheffield Wednesday. Korey Smith and Kasey Palmer were drafted back into the Bristol City that drew with Nottingham Forest.

Bristol City travelled to The Hawthorns as the division's top scorers away from home, and their encouraging early spell threatened to cause West Brom problems, until the Baggies' quality came to the fore.

A loose Josh Brownhill header handed the hosts the ball in opposition territory and Grady Diangana was released through on goal but, just as he shaped to pull the trigger, a stunning back-heel bewildered the Bristol City defence as the late-arriving Gibbs lashed his first goal of the season into the unguarded net.

From there until half-time the Baggies turned the screw, and one so nearly became two on the quarter hour when Robson-Kanu's centre reached the bright Diangana, but his first-time effort flashed wide at the near post.

West Brom finally got a deserved second when Diangana was fouled on the edge of the area by Bailey Wright. Up stepped Pereira, who floated a superb effort into the top corner that left Daniel Bentley in the Bristol City goal with no chance.

The introduction of Diedhiou and Niclas Eliasson at half-time sparked Bristol City into life after a lethargic first period, and they were denied a goal on 49 minutes when Ashley Williams' converted rebound was chalked off for offside.

But as the seconds ticked, West Brom steadily reasserted their authority, with Robson-Kanu and Diangana terrorising the Robins backline.

The hosts' inability to add that crucial third goal came back to haunt them on 80 minutes when Diedhiou rifled the loose ball home from a corner to move Bristol City to within one goal.

But the Baggies produced a response you would expect from the league leaders as two sumptuous crosses from Matt Phillips set up Robson-Kanu and Austin in the space of five minutes to end Bristol City's challenge.

What the manager's said...

West Brom's Slaven Bilic: "I don't want to hide it but that was a great example - we showed physicality, shape, one against ones, pace, skill, crosses, second balls - everything.

"We slaughtered them on second balls and that's what pleased me. There was no argument about that and this has to be the standard."

Bristol City's Lee Johnson: "We came with ambition but we didn't start. We were shy on the second balls and we weren't aggressive enough. I apologise to our fans because they deserve that. They have been absolutely fantastic, particularly away from home.

"Disappointing is an understatement. One thing you have to do at a place like this is earn the right to play. I take full responsibility - it's my team, my identity, and we didn't do enough, individually, or as a team or staff. I don't think it was a lack of effort but we were found wanting in too many areas against an albeit good side. We're hurting after a loss and we've taken a bit of a pride bashing. It's not final, but the players have to show more moving forward in those top six games."

Man of the Match - Hal Robson-Kanu

At the centre of everything West Brom did well and led the line with real authority as the Bristol City defence were not afforded a moment's rest.

What's next?

Leaders West Brom travel to Preston on Monday, December 2 at 7.45pm - live on Sky Sports Football at 7.30pm - while Bristol City host Huddersfield on Saturday at 3pm.