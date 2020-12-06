Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

West Bromwich Albion 1

  • C Gallagher (30th minute)
  • M Pereira (sent off 34th minute)

Crystal Palace 5

  • D Furlong (8th minute own goal)
  • W Zaha (55th minute, 68th minute)
  • C Benteke (59th minute, 82nd minute)

West Brom 1-5 Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke score twice against 10-man Baggies

Report and free match highlights as Matheus Pereira was sent off in the first half after VAR deemed he had kicked out at Patrick Van Aanholt; It is the first time Crystal Palace have ever scored five goals away from home in the top division

Charlotte Marsh

Football journalist

Sunday 6 December 2020 14:06, UK

Wilfried Zaha celebrates after Darnell Furlong&#39;s own goal gives Crystal Palace the lead at West Brom
Image: Wilfried Zaha scored two superb goals as Crystal Palace cruised to victory at The Hawthorns

Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke marked their respective returns to the Crystal Palace XI with doubles in a 5-1 hammering of West Brom, who controversially had Matheus Pereira sent off.

Zaha had been self-isolating after a positive Covid-19 test while an often out-of-favour Benteke was handed his first Premier League start of the season as Roy Hodgson hunted for goals.

The tone of the game was set inside eight minutes when Darnell Furlong turned a Zaha cross into the back of his own net to hand Palace the lead. But West Brom rallied and Connor Gallagher scored his second Premier League goal when he coolly swept home on the 30-minute mark.

There was VAR controversy soon after as Pereira was sent off for violent conduct. The officials deemed he had kicked out at Patrick van Aanholt after being sent over by the defender, with Paul Tierney brandishing a red card after consulting the pitchside monitor.

It proved to be the decisive moment in the game as the floodgates opened after the break. Zaha (55, 68) and Benteke (59, 82) took their turns in punishing Albion as Palace scored five goals away from home for the first time in the top division.

It's another afternoon to forget for West Brom, who remain entrenched in the relegation places and have moved down into 19th on goal difference, while Crystal Palace are now in 11th with 16 points.

Both teams are back on Sky Sports next weekend. West Brom will travel to Newcastle on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 3pm. Crystal Palace will host in-form Tottenham on Super Sunday; kick-off 2.15pm.

