West Brom vs Newcastle preview: Allan Saint-Maximin a doubt

Team news and stats ahead of West Brom vs Newcastle on Tuesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Image: Ahmed Hegazi is a fresh injury absentee for West Brom

Ahmed Hegazi is a fresh injury absentee for West Brom.

The central defender limped off during the league defeat to Wigan on Saturday and he joins Grady Diangana (hamstring) and Nathan Ferguson (knee) on the sidelines.

Callum Robinson and Kamil Grosicki are both cup-tied, having already played in the competition for Sheffield United and Hull respectively.

Romaine Sawyers, meanwhile, will serve the final game of his three-match suspension, after being shown a red card in the 3-0 win over Bristol City.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has a doubt over winger Allan Saint-Maximin ahead of the trip to the Hawthorns.

The Frenchman was used only as a substitute in Saturday's 0-0 Premier League draw with Burnley after complaining of soreness in a hamstring and his back, and he will be assessed before Bruce finalises his team.

Wing-back Valentino Lazaro, who missed the game at the weekend through suspension, is available once again and he and Danny Rose could make FA Cup debuts for the club after completing January loan moves too late to be involved in the fourth-round replay at Oxford.

However, striker Andy Carroll (hamstring) will miss out, as will long-term casualties Ciaran Clark (ankle ligaments), Paul Dummett (hamstring) and Jetro Willems (knee ligaments).

Opta stats