West Brom vs Newcastle preview: Allan Saint-Maximin a doubt

Team news and stats ahead of West Brom vs Newcastle on Tuesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup (kick-off 8pm).
Team news
Ahmed Hegazi is a fresh injury absentee for West Brom.
The central defender limped off during the league defeat to Wigan on Saturday and he joins Grady Diangana (hamstring) and Nathan Ferguson (knee) on the sidelines.
Callum Robinson and Kamil Grosicki are both cup-tied, having already played in the competition for Sheffield United and Hull respectively.
Romaine Sawyers, meanwhile, will serve the final game of his three-match suspension, after being shown a red card in the 3-0 win over Bristol City.
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has a doubt over winger Allan Saint-Maximin ahead of the trip to the Hawthorns.
The Frenchman was used only as a substitute in Saturday's 0-0 Premier League draw with Burnley after complaining of soreness in a hamstring and his back, and he will be assessed before Bruce finalises his team.
Wing-back Valentino Lazaro, who missed the game at the weekend through suspension, is available once again and he and Danny Rose could make FA Cup debuts for the club after completing January loan moves too late to be involved in the fourth-round replay at Oxford.
However, striker Andy Carroll (hamstring) will miss out, as will long-term casualties Ciaran Clark (ankle ligaments), Paul Dummett (hamstring) and Jetro Willems (knee ligaments).
Opta stats
- This is the fifth FA Cup meeting between West Brom and Newcastle, and first since the fourth round in 2009-10. All previous four have taken place at the Hawthorns, with the Baggies winning three of these.
- Newcastle have won two of their last nine away games against West Brom in all competitions (D3 L4), while their only win against the Baggies in the FA Cup came in February 1974 (3-0, L3 otherwise).
- West Brom beat West Ham 1-0 in the last round - they've not eliminated two Premier League clubs in the same FA Cup campaign since 2001-02 (Sunderland and Leicester).
- Newcastle have progressed to the FA Cup quarter-final each of the last seven times they've reached this stage - however, this is their first fifth round match since 2005-06 (1-0 vs Southampton).
- West Brom are looking to reach the FA Cup quarter-final for the fourth time in the 21st century, also reaching the last eight in 2001-02, 2007-08 and 2014-15.
- No Premier League side has scored more FA Cup goals than Newcastle this season (8).