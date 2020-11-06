West Brom vs Tottenham preview, team news, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Brom vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 12pm.

Team news

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic has no new injury concerns ahead of Tottenham's visit to the Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon.

Dara O'Shea is in contention to return to the backline after recovering from ankle trouble although given he has not featured for a month for the Baggies, the Republic of Ireland defender may not start.

Long-term absentees Sam Field (knee) and forward Hal Robson-Kanu (broken arm) will once again miss out.

Image: Slaven Bilic saw his side suffer a disappointing defeat to Fulham last time out

Tottenham should have Sergio Reguilon back from illness after he missed the Europa League clash with Ludogorets.

Erik Lamela (Achilles) and Serge Aurier (knock) also missed out and only the latter will be in contention at the Hawthorns.

Boss Jose Mourinho made six changes in Bulgaria and he will be expected to revert to his first-choice team, meaning the likes of Heung-Min Son and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg should return.

Image: Sergio Reguilon should return

How to follow

0:23 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he has 'more emotional control' as a manager these days

Jose Mourinho looks to have that twinkle back in his eye. It can only be good for the Premier League to have one of his teams challenging - let's be honest, it ramps up the fun factor.

Tottenham now resemble a Mourinho managed side. Disciplined, physical, ruthless and an uncanny ability to win games of football by one goal. In Mourinho's 198 wins as a Premier League manager, 44 per cent of those have come via one goal. In comparison, Pep Guardiola's one-goal win ratio is at 30 per cent. Nobody does it better in that regard than Jose.

Spurs' last two Premier League wins have been achieved by the solitary goal margin. No thrills football is on the menu.

I would rather take a swing at the 5/2 about a Tottenham win by one goal here rather than the outright 4/9 on the away win.

West Brom will have their moments, but Spurs will release the shackles when they need to in order to get the job done.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

West Brom won their last Premier League encounter with Spurs, 1-0 back in May 2018. They've not won back-to-back league games against Tottenham since November 1984.

Tottenham have conceded just six goals in their last eight Premier League meetings with West Brom, and never more than once in a match in that run.

46% of the Premier League meetings between West Brom and Spurs have ended in draws (11/24). Of all the fixtures to have been played at least 20 times in the competition, only Aston Villa v West Ham has ended level more regularly (48% - 20/42).

Tottenham lost their last Premier League game against a promoted side, 1-3 vs Sheffield United in July. They've not lost consecutive such matches since April 2012, against Norwich and QPR under Harry Redknapp.

West Brom are winless in their last eight Premier League games (D3 L5). The Baggies have shipped 18 goals in this run and failed to score in five different games.

Since losing their opening game of the season against Everton, Tottenham are now on the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League (W4 D2). Coming into this weekend's games, Spurs are also the highest scorers in the Premier League this term (18).

Tottenham have won all three of their away Premier League games this season - only three times in their history have they won their opening four on the road in a league campaign, doing so in 1949-50 when winning the second tier, 1960-61 when winning the top-flight title and in 2017-18 (finished third).

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored seven goals in his seven Premier League appearances against West Brom, one of nine sides he averages a goal-per-game or better against in the competition.

Coming into the weekend's games, no player has scored more Premier League goals this season than Tottenham's Son Heung-min (8), while teammate Harry Kane has provided the most assists this term (8). The duo are the only players to have reached double figures for goal involvements so far in the Premier League this season (Kane 14, Son 10).

Gareth Bale netted Tottenham's winner last time out against Brighton, while he also scored the winning goal the last time he faced West Brom in the Premier League (1-0 at the Hawthorns in February 2013).

