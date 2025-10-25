 Skip to content
Wales Women vs Australia Women. Women's International Friendlies.

Cardiff City StadiumAttendance11,173.

Wales Women 1

  • M Griffiths (55th minute)

Australia Women 2

  • C Nevin (28th minute)
  • C Foord (85th minute)

Wales Women 1-2 Australia Women: Jess Fishlock's final game ends in defeat in international friendly

Jess Fishlock played her 166th and final international game for Wales Women on Saturday in a defeat to Australia Women; Wales' Mared Griffiths equalised after Courtney Nevin's opener; Caitlin Foord score the late winner in Cardiff

Saturday 25 October 2025 16:47, UK

Jess Fishlock was celebrated by her Wales Women teammates after the game
Image: Jess Fishlock was celebrated by her Wales Women team-mates after the game

Jess Fishlock’s final game for Wales Women ended in defeat after they were beaten 2-1 in a friendly against Australia Women.

The 38-year-old confirmed last week her 166th and final international match would be against the Matildas in Cardiff.

But she was denied a victorious send-off as Caitlin Foord scored a late winner after Wales teenager Mared Griffiths had brilliantly cancelled out Courtney Nevin's opener.

Australia almost took the lead when Katrina Gorry's powerful strike from outside the box rattled the crossbar before Fishlock got into a promising position at the opposite end but fired well over the crossbar.

Jess Fishlock was in tears as she left the pitch as a Wales Women player for the last time
Image: Jess Fishlock was in tears as she left the pitch as a Wales Women player for the last time

The veteran midfielder had another great opportunity for a goalscoring farewell, but her attempt from Ceri Holland's cross was smothered by Gorry before the visitors struck in the 28th minute when Nevin's free-kick found the net.

Hannah Cain had two chances just before the break as Wales pushed for an equaliser and Australia goalkeeper Teagan Micah was called into action early in the second half to save Fishlock's effort.

Mared Griffiths scored Wales Women's goal to equalise against Australia Women
Image: Mared Griffiths scored Wales Women's goal to equalise against Australia Women

And the hosts levelled in the 55th minute when 18-year-old Manchester United midfielder Griffiths latched on to a loose ball and chipped into the top corner.

But Australia found the winner in the 85th minute when Kyra Cooney-Cross rolled a low pass into Arsenal team-mate Foord in the centre of the area and she fired above Safia Middleton-Patel.

