78' Substitution, Coventry City. Sean Maguire replaces Jamie Allen.

77' Attempt missed. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jamie Allen.

75' Attempt missed. Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by John Swift with a cross following a corner.

74' Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. John Swift replaces Marc Albrighton.

73' Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Callum Doyle.

71' Foul by Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion).

71' Josh Eccles (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

70' Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ben Sheaf.

69' Attempt blocked. Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Grady Diangana.

69' Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Conor Townsend tries a through ball, but Brandon Thomas-Asante is caught offside.

67' Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Nathaniel Chalobah replaces Okay Yokuslu.

66' Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

66' Foul by Josh Wilson-Esbrand (Coventry City).

65' Attempt saved. Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

64' Marc Albrighton (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.

64' Foul by Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion).

64' Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

63' Attempt blocked. Josh Eccles (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Wilson-Esbrand.

61' Substitution, Coventry City. Matt Godden replaces Kasey Palmer.

61' Substitution, Coventry City. Josh Wilson-Esbrand replaces Jake Bidwell.

61' Substitution, Coventry City. Josh Eccles replaces Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

59' Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Brandon Thomas-Asante replaces Daryl Dike.

58' Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

58' Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

57' Foul by Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

57' Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

56' Foul by Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion).

56' Ben Wilson (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

56' Hand ball by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).

53' Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

53' Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

51' Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Gustavo Hamer.

51' Attempt blocked. Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daryl Dike.

49' Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.

48' Attempt saved. Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Okay Yokuslu with a through ball.

Second Half begins West Bromwich Albion 1, Coventry City 0.

45'+3' First Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Coventry City 0.

45'+2' Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jonathan Panzo.

45'+2' Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

45'+1' Erik Pieters (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+1' Foul by Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City).

43' Attempt blocked. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Bidwell.

42' Foul by Erik Pieters (West Bromwich Albion).

42' Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

41' Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).

41' Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

39' Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Okay Yokuslu tries a through ball, but Grady Diangana is caught offside.

38' Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

38' Foul by Luke McNally (Coventry City).

38' Attempt missed. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

37' Foul by Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion).

37' Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

35' Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

35' Foul by Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City).

33' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

32' Delay in match because of an injury Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion).

29' Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

27' Attempt missed. Luke McNally (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer with a cross following a corner.

26' Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Erik Pieters.

26' Attempt blocked. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Bidwell with a cross.

25' Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).

25' Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24' Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marc Albrighton following a corner.

24' Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Albrighton.

24' Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Callum Doyle.

23' Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23' Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

20' Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20' Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

19' Foul by Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion).

19' Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18' Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18' Foul by Kasey Palmer (Coventry City).

17' Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

17' Foul by Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City).

15' Goal! West Bromwich Albion 1, Coventry City 0. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jed Wallace.

15' Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Darnell Furlong.

14' Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Luke McNally.

13' Attempt blocked. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

13' Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

13' Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

13' Attempt missed. Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer with a cross following a corner.

12' Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Erik Pieters.

10' Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Luke McNally.

8' Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

7' Attempt missed. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Allen.

4' Attempt missed. Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

4' Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

4' Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

3' Attempt blocked. Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

First Half begins.