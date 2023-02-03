 Skip to content
West Bromwich Albion vs Coventry City. Sky Bet Championship.

The HawthornsAttendance24,719.

West Bromwich Albion 1

  • G Diangana (15th minute)

Coventry City 0

    Available to watch on the red button
    substitution icon

    Substitution, Coventry City. Sean Maguire replaces Jamie Allen.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jamie Allen.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by John Swift with a cross following a corner.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. John Swift replaces Marc Albrighton.

    corner icon

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Callum Doyle.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion).

    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Eccles (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    corner icon

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Ben Sheaf.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Grady Diangana.

    offside icon

    Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Conor Townsend tries a through ball, but Brandon Thomas-Asante is caught offside.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Nathaniel Chalobah replaces Okay Yokuslu.

    free_kick_won icon

    Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Josh Wilson-Esbrand (Coventry City).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

    yellow_card icon

    Marc Albrighton (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion).

    free_kick_won icon

    Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Josh Eccles (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Wilson-Esbrand.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Coventry City. Matt Godden replaces Kasey Palmer.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Coventry City. Josh Wilson-Esbrand replaces Jake Bidwell.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, Coventry City. Josh Eccles replaces Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

    substitution icon

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Brandon Thomas-Asante replaces Daryl Dike.

    free_kick_won icon

    Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion).

    free_kick_won icon

    Ben Wilson (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Hand ball by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

    corner icon

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Gustavo Hamer.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daryl Dike.

    corner icon

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Darnell Furlong.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Okay Yokuslu with a through ball.

    start icon

    Second Half begins West Bromwich Albion 1, Coventry City 0.

    first_half_end icon

    First Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Coventry City 0.

    corner icon

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jonathan Panzo.

    corner icon

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

    free_kick_won icon

    Erik Pieters (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Bidwell.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Erik Pieters (West Bromwich Albion).

    free_kick_won icon

    Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).

    free_kick_won icon

    Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    offside icon

    Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Okay Yokuslu tries a through ball, but Grady Diangana is caught offside.

    free_kick_won icon

    Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Luke McNally (Coventry City).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from long range on the left is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_won icon

    Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City).

    end_delay icon

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    start_delay icon

    Delay in match because of an injury Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Luke McNally (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Erik Pieters.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jake Bidwell with a cross.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marc Albrighton following a corner.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marc Albrighton.

    corner icon

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Callum Doyle.

    free_kick_won icon

    Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion).

    free_kick_won icon

    Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Kasey Palmer (Coventry City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City).

    goal icon

    Goal! West Bromwich Albion 1, Coventry City 0. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Jed Wallace.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Darnell Furlong.

    corner icon

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Luke McNally.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer with a cross following a corner.

    corner icon

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Erik Pieters.

    corner icon

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Luke McNally.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jed Wallace (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie Allen.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

    free_kick_won icon

    Darnell Furlong (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.