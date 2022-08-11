21' Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21' Foul by James McAtee (Sheffield United).

18' Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.

18' Attempt blocked. Reda Khadra (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Fleck.

17' Attempt missed. James McAtee (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rhian Brewster.

16' Attempt saved. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

12' Attempt blocked. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Mowatt.

11' Attempt missed. Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Zachary Ashworth.

7' Attempt blocked. Oliver Arblaster (Sheffield United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

6' Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by James McAtee with a through ball.

3' Foul by Zachary Ashworth (West Bromwich Albion).

3' Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

First Half begins.