 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United. Carabao Cup First Round.

The Hawthorns.

West Bromwich Albion 0

    Sheffield United 0

      free_kick_won icon

      Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by James McAtee (Sheffield United).

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Reda Khadra (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by John Fleck.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. James McAtee (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rhian Brewster.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Reyes Cleary (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Adam Reach (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Mowatt.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Alex Mowatt (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Zachary Ashworth.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. Oliver Arblaster (Sheffield United) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

      post icon

      Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by James McAtee with a through ball.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Zachary Ashworth (West Bromwich Albion).

      free_kick_won icon

      Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.