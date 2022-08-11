 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United. Carabao Cup First Round.

The HawthornsAttendance6,747.

West Bromwich Albion 1

  • K Ahearne-Grant (73rd minute)

Sheffield United 0

    Latest Carabao Cup Odds

    West Brom 1-0 Sheff Utd: Karlan Grant nets winner to see off Blades in Carabao Cup

    West Brom will face Derby County in the Carabao Cup second round after Karlan Grant's strike was enough to see off Sheffield United at The Hawthorns

    Thursday 11 August 2022 22:19, UK

    Karlan Grant celebrates his winning strike
    Image: Karlan Grant celebrates his winning strike

    Substitute Karlan Grant headed West Brom into the Carabao Cup second round as they edged Sheffield United 1-0 at The Hawthorns.

    Grant's 73rd-minute effort - just three minutes after coming on - secured a tie at Sky Bet League One Derby in a game full of chances.

    United, who made five changes from Saturday's 2-0 win against Millwall, could have been 2-0 up in the opening minutes.

    Rhian Brewster drilled against the foot of the post and debutant Oliver Arblaster's follow-up was blocked by goalkeeper Alex Palmer, one of 10 Albion changes from Monday's 1-1 draw against Watford.

    Albion's Alex Mowatt sidefooted wide and Adam Reach delayed shooting before full debutant Reyes Cleary's shot was smothered by goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

    Trending

    United forward James McAtee then blazed high and wide, while Cleary should have done better in a one-on-one, but Foderingham smothered his low drive.

    Callum Robinson and Oliver Norwood in action
    Image: Callum Robinson and Oliver Norwood in action

    Another Albion chance went begging when Reach's shot was palmed away.

    Also See:

    Ex-United forward Callum Robinson's shot on the turn was turned aside by Foderingham, before Reda Khadra had two efforts - one saved and the rebound wide.

    Foderingham denied Albion again when his superb reflex save foiled Reach's bullet header.

    Robinson and Matt Phillips then both hit the top of the crossbar with spectacular shots.

    The Baggies eventually made the breakthrough when Grant nodded home Robinson's cross for his second goal in four days, before departing injured.

    Carabao Cup second-round draw in full

    Northern Section

    Bolton vs Aston Villa

    Derby vs West Brom

    Wolves vs Preston

    Leeds vs Barnsley

    Fleetwood vs Everton

    Sheffield Wednesday vs Rochdale

    Tranmere vs Newcastle

    Rotherham vs Morecambe

    Barrow vs Lincoln

    Stockport vs Leicester

    Bradford vs Blackburn

    Grimsby vs Nottingham Forest

    Shrewsbury vs Burnley

    Southern Section

    Stevenage vs Peterborough

    Norwich vs Bournemouth

    Newport vs Portsmouth

    Oxford vs Crystal Palace

    Watford vs MK Dons

    Colchester vs Brentford

    Wycombe vs Bristol City

    Walsall vs Charlton

    Crawley vs Fulham

    Cambridge vs Southampton

    Gillingham vs Exeter

    Forest Green vs Brighton

    WIN £1,000,000 WITH SUPER 6!

    WIN £1,000,000 WITH SUPER 6!

    Super 6 is back, bigger and better than ever with a ONE MILLION POUND jackpot. Play for free.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports

    Get More from Sky Cinema