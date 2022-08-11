West Brom 1-0 Sheff Utd: Karlan Grant nets winner to see off Blades in Carabao Cup

West Bromwich Albion vs Sheffield United. Carabao Cup First Round.
The HawthornsAttendance6,747.
West Brom will face Derby County in the Carabao Cup second round after Karlan Grant's strike was enough to see off Sheffield United at The Hawthorns
Thursday 11 August 2022 22:19, UK
Substitute Karlan Grant headed West Brom into the Carabao Cup second round as they edged Sheffield United 1-0 at The Hawthorns.
Grant's 73rd-minute effort - just three minutes after coming on - secured a tie at Sky Bet League One Derby in a game full of chances.
United, who made five changes from Saturday's 2-0 win against Millwall, could have been 2-0 up in the opening minutes.
Rhian Brewster drilled against the foot of the post and debutant Oliver Arblaster's follow-up was blocked by goalkeeper Alex Palmer, one of 10 Albion changes from Monday's 1-1 draw against Watford.
Albion's Alex Mowatt sidefooted wide and Adam Reach delayed shooting before full debutant Reyes Cleary's shot was smothered by goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.
United forward James McAtee then blazed high and wide, while Cleary should have done better in a one-on-one, but Foderingham smothered his low drive.
Another Albion chance went begging when Reach's shot was palmed away.
Ex-United forward Callum Robinson's shot on the turn was turned aside by Foderingham, before Reda Khadra had two efforts - one saved and the rebound wide.
Foderingham denied Albion again when his superb reflex save foiled Reach's bullet header.
Robinson and Matt Phillips then both hit the top of the crossbar with spectacular shots.
The Baggies eventually made the breakthrough when Grant nodded home Robinson's cross for his second goal in four days, before departing injured.
Northern Section
Bolton vs Aston Villa
Derby vs West Brom
Wolves vs Preston
Leeds vs Barnsley
Fleetwood vs Everton
Sheffield Wednesday vs Rochdale
Tranmere vs Newcastle
Rotherham vs Morecambe
Barrow vs Lincoln
Stockport vs Leicester
Bradford vs Blackburn
Grimsby vs Nottingham Forest
Shrewsbury vs Burnley
Southern Section
Stevenage vs Peterborough
Norwich vs Bournemouth
Newport vs Portsmouth
Oxford vs Crystal Palace
Watford vs MK Dons
Colchester vs Brentford
Wycombe vs Bristol City
Walsall vs Charlton
Crawley vs Fulham
Cambridge vs Southampton
Gillingham vs Exeter
Forest Green vs Brighton