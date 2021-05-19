West Brom 1-3 West Ham: David Moyes' side close in on Europa League qualification

West Ham put themselves within touching distance of qualification for next season’s Europa League after a 3-1 victory at West Brom.

Tottenham's defeat earlier in the day had given David Moyes' side the opportunity to take a giant stride towards European qualification, and they had the chance to take an early lead after Michail Antonio had been felled by goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the penalty area in the first minute.

However, Declan Ride's penalty struck the woodwork and the Hammers task was made harder when Matheus Pereira's corner crept in after a touch from Tomas Soucek.

Soucek atoned for his error, scoring the equaliser just before half-time and the comeback was complete when Angelo Ogbonna headed home in the 82nd minute before Antonio (88) added the gloss to what was a big night for West Ham as they put themselves in pole position to reach the Europa League.

Victory sees the Hammers move up into sixth, three points ahead of Tottenham and Everton with just one game left to play. They play Southampton on the final day on Sunday and a point would see them secure European football for the first time since 2016.

📊 West Ham have won 31 PL away points this season, equalling their club record for most away points in a single top-division campaign set in 1985-86 when they finished in their highest position of third pic.twitter.com/avBAPmI8hy — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 19, 2021

Meanwhile, West Brom's defeat proved to be Sam Allardyce's final game at The Hawthorns as it was announced straight after the match he will step down from his post as the club's head coach at the end of the season.

The Premier League table and the race for Europe...

Image: PREMIER LEAGUE TABLE

How West Ham closed in on Europe...

Image: Tomas Soucek celebrates his equaliser

West Brom supporters - all 5,371 of them - were in good voice ahead of kick-off after returning to The Hawthorns for the first time since last March, but they were silenced just 36 seconds in when their side conceded an early penalty.

Antonio latched onto Semi Ajayi's wayward back pass and he was brought down by Johnstone as he looked to round the goalkeeper. Rice stepped up but smashed the spot-kick against the base of a post.

Image: West Ham United's Declan Rice misses a penalty early in the game

Despite the miss, West Ham looked dangerous and Johnstone had to be alert to tip Said Benrahma's drive from distance over the crossbar.

The West Brom fans were back on their feet in the 27th minute as their side took the lead.

Darren Randolph - a late change after Lukasz Fabianski pulled out of the warm-up - came for Pereira's near-post corner but the ball flicked off Soucek's head and over the goalkeeper to find the far corner.

Image: Soucek's own goal gives West Brom the lead

West Ham did eventually rally, with Soucek making amends in first-half stoppage time. The Czech midfielder tapped in Benrahma's cross from close range after Kyle Bartley failed to clear Pablo Fornals' initial centre.

However, rather than lift the Hammers in their race for Europe, they initially struggled for momentum after the break and Randolph needed to smother from Ajayi to stop the hosts regaining the lead.

Slowly, though, Moyes' side began to assert their authority and Soucek flashed a header across goal before Aaron Cresswell almost caught the Baggies cold after 64 minutes.

Team news Ainsley Maitland-Niles returned to the West Brom starting line-up for Grady Diangana.

Darren Randolph was a late change after Lukasz Fabianski pulled out of the warm-up. Said Benrahma replaced Jarrod Bowen in West Ham's only other change.

Okay Yokuslu brought down Antonio 35 yards out and, with Johnstone expecting a cross, Cresswell whipped the ball over the wall and hit the outside of a post with the goalkeeper beaten.

Pereira dragged wide following a quick Albion break, but the Hammers finished strongly and struck twice late on.

Ogbonna headed in Cresswell's corner with eight minutes left and Antonio added a third two minutes from time after catching the Baggies on the break.

What the managers said…

West Brom boss Sam Allardyce: "For me it is a long-term prospect for somebody more than me. I am as you always say a man that comes and saves a club, a man who is short term. I am happy with that. That is my life for the last few years. I think it needs someone to take the club by the scruff of the net and take them up. I thank the club for the opportunity to stay and I'd like to thank the fans cheering us on tonight.

6:02 An emotional Sam Allardyce announced that he is stepping down as West Brom boss at the end of the season and also expressed his disgust for Michal Antonio's comments on his team's style of football after their 3-1 loss to West Ham.

"I haven't been more than that [a firefighter] for the last six or seven years because that is all you lot talk about. If you thought that was long ball today, then somebody is deluded.

"I have made that decision, a very difficult decision to make on the basis of what West Brom. I didn't expect to come here to be talking about this, I expected to come here talking to you with a chance of staying up with a game or two to go. I am my own man. That is who I am. Very generous and very flattered they wanted me to stay."

West Ham boss David Moyes: "We played well in recent games, we didn't play well tonight but we got the goals we needed."

2:44 West Ham manager David Moyes says that his side deserve to be going into the final game of the season in pole position for a Europa League spot after they beat West Brom 3-1 in the Premier League.

On a point vs Southampton on Sunday securing Europa league football: "It sounds great. I am quite calm about it because I know we have to still go and earn it.

"Overall, we have earned it this year but we have a bit to do yet and hopefully we can get over the line."

Opta stats - Penalty woe can't stop West Ham

West Ham's Declan Rice failed to convert a penalty after only 2 minutes and 4 seconds, the earliest missed penalty in Premier League history, surpassing Niko Kranjcar's failed effort after 4 minutes and 19 seconds for Portsmouth in January 2008.

West Ham have failed to score four of their last eight penalties in the Premier League that weren't taken by Mark Noble, while Noble has converted each of his last 10 in the competition.

West Brom conceded 39 goals at home in league competition this season, their worst defensive performance at home in a single league campaign.

West Ham boss David Moyes has now won each of the last eight Premier League meetings between himself and Sam Allardyce - Moyes had won seven of his 16 such matches against Allardyce prior to this run (D3 L6).

When converting to three-points-per-win all-time, only in 1890-91 (10) and 2002-03 (14) have West Brom earned fewer points at home than this season (15).

What's next?

West Ham's final Premier League game of the season is against Southampton at the London Stadium at 4pm on Sunday.

West Brom finish their Premier League campaign away at Leeds at 4pm on Sunday.