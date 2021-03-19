West Ham vs Arsenal preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of West Ham vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 3pm).

Team news

West Ham will welcome back Jesse Lingard for the visit of Arsenal.

Lingard, who was this week named in the England squad, was unable to face parent club Manchester United last weekend.

Pablo Fornals could miss out again while Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku and Andriy Yarmolenko are still recovering from injuries.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka faces a late fitness test ahead of the short trip across the capital.

The winger has a slight hamstring problem which could also force him to withdraw from the England squad.

Willian (calf) also missed Thursday's Europa League loss to Olympiacos and could again be sidelined.

1:48 A preview of this weekend's Premier League games, including West Ham against Arsenal and Tottenham's trip to Aston Villa

How to follow

West Ham vs Arsenal will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 2.30pm; kick-off 3pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

West Ham United

Arsenal Sunday 21st March 2:30pm Kick off 3:00pm

Last time out...

2:14 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over West Ham in the Premier League

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win over Tottenham in the Premier League

Opta stats

West Ham have won just three of their 24 Premier League home games against Arsenal (D8 L13). The Gunners are the only side the Hammers have won as many as two more away games (5) as they have home games (3) in the Premier League.

Arsenal have completed the Premier League double over West Ham on 11 previous occasions, more than they have against any other side in the competition.

West Ham have lost more Premier League games against Arsenal than they have versus any other side in the competition (32). Meanwhile, Arsenal have won more Premier League away games against West Ham than they have versus any other side (13).

This is just the fourth time West Ham have faced Arsenal in a Premier League match while above them in the table, with the Gunners unbeaten in the previous three - 0-0 in September 2005, 3-1 in October 2012 and 2-1 in December 2014.

No side has won more points in Premier League London derbies this season than Arsenal (13), with the Gunners already picking up more points in their six such games this season than they managed in eight games last term (10).

West Ham have lost two of their last three Premier League games (W1), as many as they had in their previous 14 (W8 D4). However, the Hammers haven't lost consecutive league games since their opening two matches this season, the second of which came at the hands of Arsenal.

West Ham have won five of their last six Premier League home games (L1), including each of the last three in a row. They last won four consecutive top-flight home games back in May 2002 under Glenn Roeder.

In this week's Pitch to Post Preview Podcast Sky Sports News' Elliot Cook and Keith Downie join Peter Smith to look ahead to a crucial clash in the battle against relegation, which sees Brighton host Newcastle on Saturday night. From analysis of what's gone wrong this season, to tactics for this clash, and what defeat would mean for both managers, we have the ultimate lowdown on this pivotal game.

We also have the latest on Arsenal, following their progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, and ask Sky Sports football journalist Ron Walker whether West Ham can topple their London rivals.

Plus, Sky Sports football journalist Charlotte Marsh reacts to Tottenham's disastrous defeat to Dinamo Zagreb and discusses whether Jose Mourinho's side can salvage their season domestically, starting with a tricky trip to Aston Villa.

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox