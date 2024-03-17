West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa: Nicolo Zaniolo goal saves a point for Unai Emery's side after late VAR drama

Aston Villa escaped with a point from a 1-1 draw at West Ham as VAR denied the hosts a winning goal deep into stoppage time.

The officials spent five minutes checking whether Tomas Soucek's potential winner should be allowed before referee Jarred Gillet eventually came to the correct decision after going to his monitor, ruling the goal out for handball.

Nicolo Zaniolo's late goal saved Villa from defeat and moved them three points clear of Tottenham despite another lacklustre league performance.

Unai Emery's side can feel aggrieved they were not given a penalty for a handball by Emerson Palmieri with the scores level, but were undeserving of three points as they failed to capitalise on Spurs' slip-up at Fulham.

West Ham led through Michail Antonio, who VAR correctly denied a second goal after the break for handball, and were the better side for most of the game but handed Villa a route back into the game as their levels dropped.

Zaniolo's goal - and the disallowing of Soucek's - could prove vital in the battle for Europe with Villa's lead over sixth-placed Manchester United up to nine points, having played a game more.

More to follow.

West Ham travel to Newcastle in the Premier League after the international break on Saturday March 30. Kick-off 12.30pm.

The West Midlands derby takes place on the same day as Aston Villa host Wolves, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 5.30pm

