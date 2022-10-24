West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth: Kurt Zouma's controversial header and Said Benrahma penalty send Hammers into top 10

Kurt Zouma's contentious header and Said Benrahma's late penalty ensured West Ham moved up into the top half in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth on Monday Night Football.

David Moyes' side entered the game 17th in the table, but it was a position not reflective of performances, with injuries the key disruptor to their heightened pre-season ambition.

The mood music around the London Stadium has been mixed as a result of three wins in their previous 11 games caused in part by missing personnel, missed penalties and VAR misery - but here they were the beneficiaries of a change in law before those spot-kick issues were put to bed.

Jarrod Bowen's corner was eventually glanced in by Zouma following Tomas Soucek's header back across goal - but it was a perceived handball from Thilo Kehrer in the build-up which caused dismay among the Bournemouth players.

West Ham were awarded a penalty in second-half stoppage time when substitute Jordan Zemura handled Vladimir Coufal's cross, allowing Benrahma to seal the win from the spot.

The result means Bournemouth drop to 14th position as the Hammers leapfrog them on their way up to 10th place.

More to follow...

West Ham return to Europa Conference League action on Thursday when they welcome Danish side Silkeborg to the London Stadium (kick-off 8pm). Bournemouth host Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).