West Ham 1-0 Bournemouth: Jarrod Bowen scores late for the Hammers as Andoni Iraola fumes over VAR again

Jarrod Bowen's late, lucky strike put West Ham into the Carabao Cup third round as Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola fumes over VAR again.

A penalty shoot-out was looming at the London Stadium until England forward Bowen found the net two minutes from the end.

A shot from substitute Mohammed Kudus hit the chest of Bowen and flew past Cherries keeper Neto to send the Hammers through.

Carabao Cup third-round draw: Liverpool vs West Ham

Man City vs Watford

Arsenal vs Bolton

Manchester United vs Barnsley

Wycombe vs Aston Villa

Coventry vs Tottenham

Walsall vs Leicester

Brentford vs Leyton Orient

Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday

Preston vs Fulham

Everton vs Southampton

QPR vs Crystal Palace

Stoke vs Fleetwood

Brighton vs Wolves

AFC Wimbledon vs Newcastle

Chelsea vs Barrow

The final touch may have come off Bowen's elbow, and comes shortly after Bournemouth had a stoppage-time goal disallowed by VAR against Newcastle for handball on Sunday.

With no VAR in operation in the early rounds of this competition, the goal stood.

It ended a contest low on quality despite West Ham handing full debuts to almost £100 million worth of summer signings.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Niclas Fullkrug and Crysencio Summerville all started for the hosts.

But it was only the impressive Wan-Bissaka, the £15 million recruit from Manchester United, who was still on at the end after a distinctly mixed bag of performances.

Bournemouth almost opened the scoring when Marcos Senesi headed a corner back across goal and James Hill planted his header narrowly wide.

Image: West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui and Bournemouth's Andoni Ireola after full-time

West Ham ended the first half strongly with Wan-Bissaka, playing at left-back after Aaron Cresswell dropped out of the starting line-up, prominent in attack.

The former Crystal Palace full-back cut the ball back across goal but it took a deflection to wrongfoot Fullkrug, who was lurking six yards out.

Moments later Fullkrug collected another pass from Wan-Bissaka and saw his shot deflected wide for a corner, from which Tomas Soucek scooped a good chance over.

Carabao Cup dates: Round Three: w/c September 16/23

Round Four: October 30

Quarter-finals: December 18

Semi-finals: January 8 (first leg) & February 5 (second leg)

Final: March 16

Summerville then ran at the Bournemouth defence for the first time but got underneath the ball and his finish flew horribly off target.

Bournemouth almost scored in first-half stoppage time when Hill's cross was cleverly backheeled towards goal by Dango Ouattara, forcing a smart reaction save from Lukasz Fabianski.

After the break Bowen found Summerville, who cut inside Hill and bent his shot inches wide of the far post. Back came Bournemouth, with Fabianski saving low down to deny Ouattara and their £42 million record signing Evanilson, on as a substitute, sliced a gilt-edged chance wide.

They were agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock when Marcus Tavernier's curling free-kick from out wide grazed the post.

Hammers captain Bowen forced a first save from Neto after 80 minutes with a low drive from the edge of the area. But they broke the deadlock when Bowen found Lucas Paqueta, continued his run forward and bundled Kudus' shot home.

VAR goes against Bournemouth again

Bournemouth manager Adoni Iraola:

"When you think it's impossible something else happens, OK, but it has happened again," said the Spaniard.

"It's even more clear. I don't know what to say. We are not making these mistakes but we are suffering the consequences, and we are out of the competition because of a mistake.

"I don't know what we have to do to change something but obviously it's costing us a lot.

"We haven't won on Sunday because of VAR and we are out of the cup because there is no VAR."

Lopetegui looking to build West Ham momentum

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui:



"We are happy to go to the next round, it was our aim," said Lopetegui.

"It was never easy against a good Premier League team. We suffered in moments but to win each match you have to suffer and we have to keep this mentality."