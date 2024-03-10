West Ham 2-2 Burnley: Danny Ings scores stoppage time equaliser to earn battling point for Hammers

Danny Ings salvaged a point for West Ham, minutes after being denied an equaliser by VAR, in an entertaining 2-2 draw against relegation-threatened Burnley.

David Datro Fofana's thunderbolt rewarded the Clarets' enterprising start in east London, and it was two by the break when Konstantinos Mavropanos' own goal capped a woeful display from the Hammers.

David Moyes' side came back out reinvigorated and halved the deficit within seconds of the restart thanks to Lucas Paqueta's composed finish, which seemed as though it would spark a comeback.

It was not until the 86th minute that signs of that comeback came, when Ings came off the bench to find the net, only for a VAR review to disallow the goal after Michail Antonio had strayed offside in the build-up.

But the striker found himself on the scoresheet in the 91st minute, after controlling a cross and firing past James Trafford, breaking the hearts of Burnley, who had looked on course for a first win since December 23.

The Clarets do move off the bottom of the table, above Sheffield United into 19th, but still 10 points from safety with 10 games to play. West Ham stay seventh, four points behind Manchester United.

How West Ham battled to rescue a point

In his programme notes, Hammers boss David Moyes talked about hoping his side were over their sticky patch after two straight wins - but it was soon clear Burnley were out to ensure that would not be the case.

The hosts started slow and, before long, were punished. The Clarets - bottom of the table, but not yet down and out - struck the opener 11 minutes in, when Fofana skipped past two challenges and unleashed an unstoppable dipping shot in from 25 yards.

Image: Burnley's David Datro Fofana celebrates scoring

Burnley came to east London to frustrate. Goalkeeper James Trafford's timewasting efforts brought jeers from all around the stadium, while there were groans when Hammers struggled to break into the final third. The plan worked to great effect.

It got worse On the stroke of half-time when Mavropanos diverted Josh Cullen's cross into the back of his own net, leading to a chorus of boos when the whistle was blown.

Image: Josh Cullen (right) celebrates after Konstantinos Mavropanos scores an own goal to double Burnley's lead

After two changes - Michail Antonio and Edson Alvarez on for Kalvin Phillips and James Ward-Prowse - as well as, undoubtedly, a few stern words from Moyes at the break, West Ham looked invigorated and pulled one back when Paqueta strolled through on goal and rolled home seconds after the restart.

Chances started to flow thereafter, but Trafford was seldom tested and, as time ticked by, the chances of the equaliser they craved slimmed. Ings' introduction changed that.

Image: Lucas Paqueta celebrates after reducing the deficit

He got on the end of Antonio's chested pass and lifted a shot into the net, only for celebrations to be quietened by a VAR review that showed the former was offside when he did so, but had the final say with a clinical finish in the first minute of eight added on.

There was even time for Ings to hit the crossbar and Alphonse Areola to save from Josh Brownhill, with a penalty appeal after an apparent handball from Sander Berge turned down as the game ended all square.

West Ham's topsy turvy afternoon - Opta stats

Lucas Paqueta's goal (45:30) was the earliest second-half goal in the Premier League since Cesc Fàbregas netted for Arsenal against Bolton Wanderers in April 2007 - a goal also scored with 45:30 on the clock. It's also West Ham's quickest second-half goal since January 2007 - Yossi Benayoun v Fulham (45:13).

West Ham have now lost just one of their last 16 home matches against newly-promoted opposition in the Premier League (W12 D3) and are unbeaten in their last seven (W6 D1) since a 1-2 defeat to Brentford in October 2021.

West Ham failed to register a single shot on target in the first half against Burnley. It's the second time in their last three home Premier League matches that the Hammers have failed to find the target in the first half (also v Arsenal). Before this run, they had gone 28 consecutive home games registering at least one shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

West Ham forward Danny Ings has only scored more Premier League goals against Everton (6) than he has against Burnley (5). Ings has now netted against the Clarets in the Premier League for three different clubs (West Ham, Aston Villa and Southampton).

West Ham host SC Freiburg in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday March 14. Kick-off 5.45pm. Aston Villa visit the London Stadium three days later on Sunday March 17. Kick-off 2pm.

Burnley are back in Premier League action on Saturday March 16 at home to Brentford. Kick-off 3pm.

