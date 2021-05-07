West Ham vs Everton preview, team news, stats, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Ham vs Everton in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 4.30pm).

Team news

Declan Rice is back in West Ham training ahead of the visit of Everton after spending five weeks out with a knee injury.

Boss David Moyes must decide whether to pitch the England international straight back in or wait until Brighton next weekend.

Angelo Ogbonna, Arthur Masuaku and Mark Noble are still injury doubts.

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure returns after missing eight matches with a fractured bone in his foot.

Playmaker James Rodriguez is unavailable with a calf problem.

Midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin is now the only long-term absentee.

How to follow

West Ham United

Last time out...

The game of the weekend. No question. And, West Ham's most important match since facing Blackpool in the 2012 Championship play-off final.

There's a strong possibility that four wins from their remaining four games will be enough for a top-four finish.

A Hammers fan got in touch this week calling me a "muppet" for my continued negative view when it comes to predicting West Ham matches. He was bang on. I just can't get them right.

But I have seen the light.

My decision to be all over Burnley last week ended in usual calamitous fashion where West Ham games are concerned as David Moyes' side were absolutely dominant in every department. Putting on an all-round showing like that despite going 1-0 down at Turf Moor and without their best player in Declan Rice, triggered my brain to conclude for the first time that a top-four finish is genuinely within their grasp.

Everton are a tough nut to crack on the road but a run of just one win in their last seven Premier League games, taking just six points from 21 available, is a worry. They aren't rising to the occasion, unlike the Hammers.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: West Ham to win by one goal (3/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

West Ham are looking to complete their first league double over Everton since 1972-73, following their 1-0 win at Goodison Park in January.

Everton have won more Premier League games overall (26) and more Premier League away games (11) against West Ham than they have vs any other side in the competition.

Everton have lost just one of their last 12 Premier League away games against West Ham (W7 D4), with the Toffees failing to score just once in that run. However, that defeat did come with David Moyes in charge of the Hammers (1-3 in May 2018).

Everton have won four of their five Premier League games in London this season (L1), as many as they had in their previous 30 in the capital (D11 L15). The Toffees have never won as many as five games in London in a single top-flight campaign.

West Ham have won 17 of their 34 Premier League games this season, their most in a single campaign in the competition. They last won more in a top-flight season back in 1985-86 when they finished third (26 in a 42-game season).

Everton have won just one of their last seven Premier League games (D3 L3). However, 10 of their 15 league victories this season have come away from home. It's their highest number of Premier League away wins in a season, with the Toffees last having more in 1984-85 (12).

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has faced West Ham's David Moyes more often without ever winning than he has any other manager in the Premier League (6 - D3 L3). Meanwhile, Moyes has only faced Alex McLeish and Paul Lambert (both 7) more often without losing in the Premier League.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp joins Peter Smith to discuss Manchester City and Chelsea reaching the Champions League final ahead of their clash at the Etihad this weekend.

He also picks out some standout performers from both sides, explaining how Ruben Dias has transformed City, and praising the rise of Phil Foden and Mason Mount.

Sky Sports football writers Oli Yew and Ben Grounds are also on the show to discuss Arsenal's Europa League exit and Man Utd's progress to the final - and what comes next for both sides, with Mikel Arteta under pressure and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side looking to kick on.

Ben also assesses the top-four race, with some key fixtures coming up, and makes his Pitch for what he thinks will happen in the Premier League this weekend!