West Ham 2-0 Everton: Jarrod Bowen's double turns heat up on Everton boss Frank Lampard

West Ham recorded a much-needed 2-0 victory over Everton – a result that heaps the pressure on Frank Lampard and leaves the Toffees stuck in the relegation zone.

With both teams coming into this one on a seven-game winless run, the stakes were high for both managers but it was David Moyes that came out on top as Jarrod Bowen's first-half double sent the Hammers to maximum points.

"You're getting sacked in the morning" was sung by the West Ham fans at Lampard, whilst Moyes quietened down the noise surrounding his future after getting a tune out of his previously struggling side. Everton have now scored just four goals in their last eight Premier League games, mustering only five shots at the West Ham goal in a timid attacking performance.

Everton's directors were ordered to stay away from Goodison Park for the 2-1 Premier League defeat to Southampton but were in attendance at the London Stadium amid protests from the away end, including owner Farhad Moshiri - his first Everton game since October 2021.

"It's not my decision," Moshiri told Sky Sports News when the Everton majority owner was asked whether manager Frank Lampard would be sacked.

Speaking in his post match press conference, Lampard said: "It's hard to say we're moving in the right direction when looking at the results. We stayed up by the skin of our teeth last year after being five points adrift with not many games to go. I said the other day that we're going to stay where we are. The club has moved downwards over recent years with serious investment.

"The conditions are now we don't have that investment and we sold our no.9 [Richarlison] - and we're trying to rebuild. It doesn't mean we should start climbing straight away. It means we're going to have to dig in as a club and I'm prepared to dig in."

How West Ham turned up heat on Lampard...

There was a touch of perspective in the air about the on-field tensions as West Ham paid a tribute to Hammers co-owner David Gold, who died three weeks ago.

Everton took advantage of some nerves in the home ranks and passed the ball with good composure, although it lacked any cutting edge up against the deep Hammers defence.

Player ratings West Ham: Fabianski (7), Zouma (7), Aguerd (8), Ogbonna (7), Coufal (7), Rice (7), Paqueta (7), Emerson (7), Bowen (8), Antonio (7), Benrahma (7)



Subs: Johnson (6), Downes (6), Ings (7), Soucek (6)



Everton: Pickford (6), Tarkowski (6), Mina (6), Coady (6), Coleman (6), Onana (7), Gueye (6), Mykolenko (5), Iwobi (7), Calvert-Lewin (6), Gray (6)



Subs: Davies (6), McNeil (6)



Player of the match: Jarrod Bowen

It was clear that Moyes was intent on playing with the counter-attack in mind but his plans were almost in tatters only for Yerry Mina to smash an effort over the crossbar from close range.

West Ham's added quality came to the fore on 33 minutes when Kurt Zouma won his battle from an Emerson cross and Bowen just about stayed onside to prod home from close range.

The goal survived the VAR review as the tension inside the London Stadium was eased.

The winger tucked the ball under his shirt in celebration - partner Dani Dyer had announced they were expecting twins the previous evening.

One became two a few minutes later as Everton's inability to deal with Michail Antonio down the right proved to be a catalyst for West Ham to double their lead. The forward's deflected cross fell to the feet of Bowen from close range and having scored just twice all season, he doubled his tally by half-time.

Lampard responded at the break with a double substitution that switched Alex Iwobi out to a right-wing back role - a position he admirably took on yet his creative work out wide rarely resulted in a problem for the West Ham defence.

If anything it was West Ham that provided the greater threat on the break with Emerson driving an effort that was tipped onto the crossbar and Declan Rice sent a finish inches wide of the post.

Merse: I worry for Lampard now

Sky Sports' Paul Merson on Soccer Saturday:

"Maybe for 10-15 minutes in the first half Everton did well, I thought they were a threat. And then for about 20 minutes into the second half but the shackles were off, they had nothing to lose, West Ham playing in third gear.

"I worry for them. Davies came on and did alright, Iwobi was their brightest spark. But they keep on losing to all the teams around them, that's the worry. They've lost to Wolves, Southampton and West Ham in three of their last five games. They've got to go through people to make sure they can get anyone in and then they've got Arsenal at home next.

"I don't see too many people rushing in [to take over from Lampard] for those two games [against Arsenal and Liverpool].

"They're not not trying for Lampard, it's nothing to do with that. Sometimes you look at players and think, 'they're just waiting for the manager to go and then they'll start running around again'. They work hard. But they're just not up to it at the moment.

"They started well and West Ham looked really nervy for the first 15-20 minutes. But then West Ham score and everybody wanted the ball, they scored another goal eight minutes later and that was sort of the game. Everybody got lifted at West Ham.

"I said I worried for him before the start of the show and I definitely worry for him now. "

Moyes: I knew I'd win today

David Moyes said: "I still believe the board didn't want to make any changes so I had great confidence. I thought I would win today, we had to turn the tide. I thought Danny Ings' introduction also gave us a good feeling that things could change - it's worked out well. My experience has got me to the stage where I'm quite cool about things but inside I desperately wanted to win.

"When we're in this job it's like football managers are fair game but if you're being honest for another man to come in here and ask another man about losing his job isn't the right thing to do. But you've all got editors that want that question asking and because of the situation we're in we have to take it and get on with it.

"I would hate to think that Everton will go down as they mean a lot to me but obviously everything I am doing right now is to get West Ham in a best position and to try and win a trophy."

West Ham have nine days off before their next fixture, which is an FA Cup fourth round tie away at Derby County on January 30, kick-off 7.45pm.

The Hammers then face three sides considered to be in the 'Big Seven' with their next Premier League game being a trip to Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Saturday Night Football on February 4. West Ham then host Chelsea on the following Saturday, before going to Tottenham on February 19, live on Sky Sports Super Sunday.

Everton's elimination from the FA Cup at the third round means they have next weekend off. Their next Premier League game is at home to league leaders Arsenal on February 4, kick-off 12.30pm.

A crucial February will see the Toffees then travel to Liverpool for the Merseyside derby on February 13, live on Sky Sports Monday Night Football. Everton then host Leeds and Aston Villa to complete their February schedule.