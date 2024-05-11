West Ham 3-1 Luton Town: Hatters on verge of relegation from Premier League

Luton Town have been all but relegated from the Premier League after losing 3-1 at West Ham United, who managed to send off manager David Moyes in style in the Scot's final home game in charge of the Hammers.

Luton led at half-time thanks to Albert Sambi Lokonga's early header, only for the home side to hit back with three goals in the second half to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for Europe next season.

Image: Tomas Soucek celebrates after his sweet volley put West Ham in front

The recalled James Ward-Prowse's well-taken strike brought West Ham level nine minutes after the break, before Tomas Soucek's thumping volley and young substitute George Earthy's first Hammers goal sealed the comeback.

Image: James Ward-Prowse equalises for West Ham against Luton

As a result, Luton's demotion from the Premier League will now be mathematically confirmed if Nottingham Forest get a point at home to Chelsea in Saturday's late game, while West Ham can still finish as high as seventh in the table if other results go their way between now and the end of the season.

How West Ham gave Moyes a winning farewell to break Luton hearts

Luton knew they needed a miracle to stay up, with two wins from their final two Premier League games still probably not enough to stop them being relegated straight back to the Championship, but Rob Edwards' side still gave it a good go at the London Stadium,

The visitors started the better of the two teams, taking a deserved lead when Sambi Lokonga, in space in the box, stooped to head in Alfie Doughty's lovely curled cross from the left.

That sixth-minute opener kicked the Hammers into life, with Jarrod Bowen hitting the outside of a post, but the visitors still led at the break, with dreams of an unlikely survival bid still alive.

However, it was all West Ham in the second period as the home side deservedly got on level terms just nine minutes after the break as Ward-Prowse's low drive found the bottom corner after fine approach play from Bowen.

Team news David Moyes made just the one alteration as James Ward-Prowse is recalled in midfield in place of the benched Edson Alvarez.



As for the visitors, Luton were unchanged from the team that drew 1-1 at home to Everton last Friday.

The turnaround was then completed as first Soucek volleyed West Ham ahead when Luton failed to clear a corner, before the icing on the cake was provided by Earthy, 19, who scored his first goal for the club with his first touch after coming on, tapping home from close range after Mohammed Kudus' driving run to the right byline and pull back.

Moyes was then given a rousing reception from the home faithful as West Ham's players and their families enjoyed an end-of-season lap of honour, while a tearful Edwards and his Luton players were also applauded from the field by their own fans.

The Premier League's final day will take place on Sunday May 19 with all games kicking off at 4pm. West Ham face Man City, while Luton take on Fulham.

