West Ham 1-3 Manchester City: Erling Haaland scores another hat-trick as champions maintain perfect start

West Ham United vs Manchester City. Premier League.
London Stadium.
Report and free match highlights as Manchester City make it three wins from their opening three Premier League games by seeing off a spirited West Ham at the London Stadium thanks to another hat-trick of Erling Haaland goals; Ruben Dias own goal had hauled hosts level
Saturday 31 August 2024 19:49, UK
Manchester City took full advantage of Arsenal's slip-up at home to Brighton to move clear at the top of the nascent Premier League table as another stunning Erling Haaland hat-trick secured a 3-1 win at West Ham on Saturday Night Football.
The Gunners had to settle for a point earlier on Saturday after Declan Rice's controversial red card cost his side two points - and Haaland's first-half double set the defending champions on their way to maintaining their perfect start to the new campaign in the capital.
Haaland then became the first player to score a hat-trick in two of an English team's first three league games in a season since Paul Jewell for Bradford in 1994/95. What a diamond he is.
West Ham - who sit in 13th place on three points - might have conceded from City's first attack as Jack Grealish found Bernardo Silva on the overlap but his dinked cross was headed over by Haaland. The Norwegian didn't dwell on the miss, breaking the deadlock not long after.
Lucas Paqueta was sloppy in possession as Silva pinched the ball off his toes to release the striker, who finished with ease low beyond Alphonse Areola (10).
City came within inches of doubling their lead when Kevin De Bruyne, picked out by Jeremy Doku, smacked the post - and moments later, the hosts levelled in fortuitous circumstances.
Jarrod Bowen was found down the right channel and after Josko Gvardiol afforded him too much space to cross, Ruben Dias diverted the ball past Ederson in his attempts to intercept (19).
It briefly sparked West Ham into life, but City gathered themselves and restored their lead 11 minutes later. This time, he was set up by the impressive Rico Lewis before one touch out of his feet was followed by a devastating finish above Areola.
West Ham: Areola (7), Wan-Bissaka (7), Mavropanos (6), Kilman (6), Emerson (5), Alvarez (5), Paqueta (5), Rodriguez (6), Kudus (7), Antonio (6), Bowen (6).
Subs used: Fabianski (6), Soucek (6), Summerville (n/a), Fullkrug (6).
Man City: Ederson (6), Lewis (8), Akanji (6), Dias (6), Gvardiol (6), Kovacic (6), De Bruyne (7), Silva (7), Doku (8), Grealish (6), Haaland (9).
Subs used: Walker (n/a), Ake (n/a), Rodri (6), Gundogan (6), Nunes (6).
Player of the match: Erling Haaland.
Sky Sports' Micah Richards said: "I think the break in the summer did him a world of good. His energy, his body language has been outstanding."
Lukasz Fabianski replaced Areola at the break but it didn't unsettle the hosts, who came within inches of equalising for a second time when Kudus' shot crashed against the woodwork having been released by Bowen.
Dias failed to convert De Bruyne's cross to keep the contest alive. West Ham persevered as Kudus stole the ball from Silva to set up the substitute Niclas Fullkrug. His lay-off invited Tomas Soucek to shoot but he dragged his effort wide.
Then City - and Haaland - strode clear. Matheus Nunes' lovely weighted pass sent the striker on his way with a trademark lofted finish completing his 11th hat-trick for City, and 24th of his professional career (83).
Noel Gallagher was in attendance. The band is back together and while the Oasis lead guitarist might have been the centre of attention for most of Britain this week, Erling Haaland has certainly tried his best to steal his thunder.
The Norwegian took his very own hat-trick roadshow from Manchester to London. Sixty-nine Premier League games since coming to England, 70 goals. Welcome to the show. Haaland is king when it comes to the Premier League, with 19 goals in 11 appearances during the month of August.
Three against Ipswich Town last weekend, another three at the London Stadium, and three wins from three for Manchester City.
Guardiola had warned the striker was primed to spearhead his side's pursuit of a fifth straight league title, claiming he was in a better place now than he has been since he first arrived at the club.
While many of his team-mates rested after playing at Euro 2024, Haaland enjoyed a full pre-season with City. Having started the campaign on the front foot, he looks set to eclispe the 52 goals scored during his first campaign at the club.
Richards added: "Haaland was the difference. His ruthlessness in front of goal is why he has scored so many.
"It's extraordinary. He's one of the best I've ever seen. Everything about his performance today was top notch."
Is he the best ever? Definitely, maybe.
Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp:
"What I've loved about his performance today is his first touch. For the first goal it allows him to open up his body and roll it into the corner.
"For the second goal, his right foot chops it back onto his left foot and that enabled him to hit.
"The first goal was a thing of beauty. That was a beast. Beauty and the beast today. What's terrifying for every defender is that he looks better than ever.
"He looks confident and he looks happy. Every player smiles when they have the hat-trick ball but you could see it before the game. Last season, he scored loads of goals but they were harder to come by.
"Here, he scored different types of goals. It was the full repertoire. He bludgeons it for his second and he caresses the third. It was beautiful to see. I don't know how you stop this guy."
