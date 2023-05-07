West Ham 1-0 Man Utd: David De Gea's glaring error allows Said Benrahma to score decisive goal

A calamitous error by David De Gea condemned Manchester United to a 1-0 loss against West Ham at the London Stadium which leaves their top-four hopes in jeopardy.

Said Benrahma's tame, long-range effort in the first half should have been a routine save for the goalkeeper but, despite getting a hand to it, he was unable to stop it from bobbling over the line.

Manchester United, beaten 1-0 by Brighton last time out and only a point ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, appeared in control of the game before De Gea's mistake but could ultimately have lost by a greater margin, with the hosts dominating much of the second half as they took a huge step towards Premier League survival.

David Moyes' side were also denied what looked a clear penalty on the stroke of half-time when Victor Lindelof's handball went unnoticed by on-pitch referee Peter Bankes and VAR Stuart Attwell decided not to intervene.

The decision ensured Erik ten Hag's side remained in the game but West Ham withstood late pressure to claim a deserved victory which was Moyes' first over Manchester United since his spell in charge of the club. The result takes the Hammers move to 37 points, easing their relegation fears in 15th.

Manchester United, meanwhile, remain in fourth place and, while they still have a game in hand on Liverpool, their stuttering form has thrown the top-four race open.

Player ratings West Ham: Fabianski (7), Kehrer (8), Aguerd (7), Ogbonna (7), Cresswell (7), Rice (8), Soucek (7), Bowen (7), Paqueta (7), Benrahma (8), Antonio (7).



Subs: Fornals n/a), Downes (n/a), Johnson (n/a), Emerson (n/a).



Man Utd: De Gea (4), Wan-Bissaka (6), Lindelof (6), Shaw (5), Malacia (5), Casemiro (6), Eriksen (6), Antony (6), Fernandes (6), Rashford (6), Weghorst (6).



Subs: Martial (6), Sabitzer (6), Sancho (6), Dalot (n/a), Fred (n/a).



Player of the match: Declan Rice

How West Ham overcame Man Utd

Manchester United started the game positively but lacked accuracy with their shooting as Bruno Fernandes and Antony dragged efforts wide of Lukasz Fabianski's right-hand post.

Christian Eriksen spurned another chance, shooting over the bar when left in space to meet Antony's pull-back, while Marcus Rashford struck another angled effort against the outside of the post.

West Ham only threatened sporadically in the opening stages and had De Gea to thank for their opener, the Spaniard burying his head in the turf after allowing Benrahma's tame strike, after Luke Shaw had lost possession, to trickle into the net.

Team news Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Nayef Aguerd returned for West Ham having missed the 3-0 loss to Man City with illness.

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag started Wout Weghorst in place of Anthony Martial and reinstated Christian Eriksen in midfield.

It was the under-fire goalkeeper's fourth error leading to an opposition goal in all competitions this season - the joint-most by any Premier League player along with Tottenham's Hugo Lloris.

Man Utd tried to muster a quick response but Antony's deflected long-range effort hit the wrong side of the post, and they were fortunate not to concede a penalty just before the break when Victor Lindelof's handball inexplicably went unpunished.

Image: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford shows his frustration

The momentum remained with West Ham, though, with the hosts pinning Manchester United back and creating a succession of chances in the second half.

Declan Rice, outstanding on his return to the side following illness, was at the heart of most of it, while De Gea continued to look nervous in the Manchester United goal, the Spaniard fortunate when Michail Antonio was adjudged to have fouled him before poking the ball over the line following a corner.

Tomas Soucek also had the ball in the net, only for his header to be correctly ruled out for offside. The Czech midfielder also struck the side netting with one effort, while Lucas Paqueta fired narrowly wide on another occasion as they continued to push for a second.

Image: Declan Rice shone for West Ham having returned from illness

Manchester United did show some improvement in the latter stages, finally managing to subject West Ham to an extended period of pressure, but the hosts defended resolutely, with Fabianski also saving smartly from Rashford and substitute Anthony Martial.

The home team left the pitch amid a party atmosphere at the London Stadium, while Manchester United's dejected players trudged off knowing the top-four battle is far from over.

West Ham host AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday. Kick-off 8pm. They then resume their relegation battle at Brentford on Sunday May 14 with kick-off at 2pm.

Manchester United have four games remaining to secure a place in the top four. They host Wolves on Saturday at 3pm, then head to Bournemouth on May 20 before finishing with two home games against Chelsea and Fulham.

May 11: AZ Alkmaar (H) - Europa Conference League, kick-off 8pm

May 14: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

May 18: AZ Alkmaar (A) - Europa Conference League, kick-off 8pm

May 21: Leeds (H) - Premier League, kick-off 1.30pm

May 28: Leicester City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

May 13: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 25: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 28: Fulham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

June 3: Manchester City (N) - FA Cup final, kick-off 3pm

Man Utd's misery - Opta stats