West Ham 1-2 Nottingham Forest: Visitors win to maintain Champions League hopes

Nottingham Forest kept alive their dreams of Champions League football next season after goals in each half from Morgan Gibbs-White and Nikola Milenkovic saw them win 2-1 at West Ham United.

The victory means Nuno Espirito Santo's side remain just a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who they host at the City Ground in what should be a nerve-shredding end to the Premier League season next Sunday.

Forest's players had warmed up in white T-shirts bearing the red No 9 and the surname Awoniyi on the back in support of their missing striker, with the message "We're all with you Taiwo" on the front.

Meanwhile, the West Ham faithful gave long-serving defender Aaron Cresswell a rousing sendoff in his final home game before leaving the club this summer, only for Alphonse Areola to burst the early feel-good factor in the stadium by gifting Forest their 11th-minute opener.

Team news: West Ham were unchanged from the team who won 2-0 at Man Utd last weekend, meaning both Aaron Cresswell and Vladimir Coufal featured in their final home games before leaving the club this summer.



Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo had recovered from the hamstring injury that forced the Brazilian to miss last Sunday's 2-2 home draw with Leicester City, replacing Morato in the heart of the visitors' defence in their only change.

There appeared little danger when Areola had the ball at his feet in his area, only for the Hammers No 1 to pass it straight to Gibbs-White, who gratefully accepted the gift by firing into the empty net before celebrating by holding aloft Awoniyi's shirt.

The visitors were boosted pre-match by the return from injury of influential centre-back Murillo, who then damaged his ankle on the stroke of half-time, but did return for the second half that saw Forest double their lead just past the hour mark.

Image: Morgan Gibbs-White pays tribute to injured team-mate Taiwo Awoniyi after scoring Nottingham Forest's opening goal at West Ham

Milenkovic got the final touch to Anthony Elanga's curling free kick from the left touchline, with the goal eventually awarded after an 11-minute check by the Video Assistant Referee Darren England, who deemed Nicolas Dominguez offside, but not interfering with play.

However, if Forest thought that was that, they were mistaken as Jarrod Bowen's sweetly-struck late volley produced a rousing finale as West Ham's fans urged their team on to give them a fitting end to their season at home.

And they very nearly got it but for a brilliant reaction stop from Matz Sels in the 11th minute of injury time to keep out substitute Niclas Fullkrug's powerful close-range header to keep the drama going until next Sunday at the City Ground.

Story of the match in stats...

