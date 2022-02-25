West Ham vs Wolves: Premier League match preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time, live on Sky

Team news, stats, predictions and how to follow the Premier League on Sunday as West Ham host Wolves, live on Sky Sports.

Team News: West Ham have granted Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko compassionate leave so he will miss the visit of Wolves.

Vladimir Coufal is out after groin surgery and fellow right-back Ryan Fredericks has a groin strain, so Ben Johnson will come in.

Manuel Lanzini is back in training after an Achilles problem but Arthur Masuaku and Angelo Ogbonna are still recovering from knee injuries.

West Ham provisional squad... Fabianski, Areola, Randolph, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Diop, Baptiste, Alese, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Noble, Kral, Chesters, Lanzini, Benrahma, Bowen, Vlasic, Antonio, Okoflex.

Nelson Semedo is likely to miss out for Wolves after hobbling off in the 2-1 loss at Arsenal on Thursday.

The full-back appeared to be struggling with his hamstring and was replaced by Jonny for his first appearance in 10 months following a serious knee injury.

Pedro Neto will be pushing for his first start having returned from a similar spell on the sidelines, while Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera are fit.

Wolves provisional squad... Sa, Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Semedo, Kilman, Boly, Marcal, Jonny, Mosquera, Gomes, Saiss, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Podence, Neto, Trincao, Jimenez, Silva, Hwang.

Opta stats

Wolves have lost two of their last three league games against West Ham, as many as they had in their previous nine against them (W6 D1). However, they did win the reverse fixture this season 1-0 in November.

Of all sides they've played more than six times in the competition, Wolves' best win rate in the Premier League is against West Ham (55% - W6 D1 L4). Indeed, no side have Wolves beaten more in the Premier League than they have the Hammers (6).

West Ham's shot conversion rate is 13.7% this season (45 goals from 329 shots), their highest on record in a single Premier League campaign (since 1997-98).

Jarrod Bowen has been involved in 16 Premier League goals for West Ham this season (8 goals, 8 assists). Only two English players have ever been involved in more in a single campaign for the Hammers in the competition - Marlon Harewood in 2005-06 (14 goals, 4 assists) and Trevor Morley in 1993-94 (13 goals, 4 assists).

Only against Everton and Southampton (5 each) has Wolves' Raúl Jiménez scored more Premier League goals than he has against West Ham (4). However, three of his four strikes against the Hammers have come at Molineux.

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers Sunday 27th February 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

