West Ham 0-2 Chelsea: Blues return top of WSL amid offside controversy as Riko Ueki has goal wrongly ruled out

Chelsea moved back to the top of the Women’s Super League with an edgy 2-0 win over West Ham, who had an equaliser wrongly chalked off for offside.

Aggie Beever-Jones took just two minutes to score as Chelsea responded to Manchester City's win over Manchester United on Saturday to go top on goal difference.

It was far from a routine win though as West Ham had legitimate claims to feel aggrieved when Riko Ueki had an equaliser wrongly ruled out for offside. With no VAR in the Super League, the on-field decision stood.

Kirsty Smith and Viviane Asseyi also wasted big chance for the Hammers, who failed to hit the target from any of their eight shots on goal.

Chelsea struggled to finish the east Londoners off until late on when Erin Cuthbert hammered home a second.

Chelsea march on in pursuit of quad...

After their successful trip to Amsterdam in beating Ajax 3-0, Emma Hayes' Chelsea got the perfect start when Beever-Jones thumped home following some great work by Lauren James.

Kirsty Smith should have equalised for West Ham moments later when she met a low cross at the far post but mishit her finish, sending the effort off target.

The chances kept coming for the hosts as Ueki also struck the bar with a cheeky effort from 35 yards, before Viviane Asseyi lacked any sort of composure in front of goal when finishing wildly having been played through.

Mayra Ramirez's introduction from the bench helped Chelsea regain control in the second half and her scrambled finish came back off the post.

The points were safe when substitute Cuthbert showed the quality required to slam a powerful finish home following a corner.

Chelsea's march towards a potential quadruple shows no signs of slowing down.

Skinner fumes: It was a metre onside

West Ham manager Rehanne Skinner said: "The bottom line is, if that's how I operated in my job, I wouldn't be in my job. It's a frequent occurrence. I'm so proud of my players. We created some massive moments in the game, good chances, and it's disappointing we haven't got the points to show for it.

"If VAR is the road we need to go down to get the results right then that's what we should be doing. Ultimately, referees aren't professional in this game so they're not in a position where they're solely focusing on these games. That's got to change. The game has got so much growing up to do - it's not right across the board.

"To be honest, it seems like at the time that we scored the goal which was more than a metre onside, obviously we go in in a completely different landscape. Last week there were two goals that were scored against us, neither of which should have stood which is another point, draw for us.

"In the Tottenham game [which West Ham lost 4-3], we get an apology after the game for a goal that should never have stood for offside. I'm getting a bit sick of it to be honest.

"We have had chances today and obviously we need to make sure we take those chances but just the way that the game goes on, we just cannot keep having those types of mistakes in games because it completely ruins the game."

Christiansen: VAR isn't the answer

When asked if VAR is the answer to the officiating problem, Sky Sports' Izzy Christiansen said: "Not yet. I think the investment and energy needs to go elsewhere, developing the officials in order to give them the opportunity to flourish professionally. They need to become better equipped to make better decisions on the pitch. The more professionalism and training is given the better the decisions will become. It's a difficult one but I'm not for VAR coming in yet. I want more professionalism for the officials.

"Not many teams score against Chelsea so when a goal is wrongly disallowed it's a difficult pill to swallow. It's a fantastic bit of football. She's more than a metre onside. I can totally understand West Ham's frustration."

Hayes: I won't be hard on my team

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes: "I'm not going to be harsh on my team, we're playing a game every three days. When you do this time and time again I don't think it is always going to be top, top performances, but you gut it out. I'm really pleased with my team.

"If you want to win the league you have to come here and win. I knew what the game would be, so well done to our team. I want to give them a pat on the back. Normally I'm hard on them, but today I am really pleased."

West Ham are next in action when they host Brighton in the WSL on Sunday; kick-off 3pm. The Hammers then travel to Manchester City on Sunday April 21; kick-off 2.15pm.

Chelsea's next game is their Champions League quarter-final second leg at home to Ajax at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday; kick-off 8pm.

The Blues then face Arsenal in the League Cup final at Molineux on Sunday; kick-off 3pm.