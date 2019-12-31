West Ham vs Bournemouth preview

Callum Wilson is set to return to the Bournemouth XI after being rested

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Ham vs Bournemouth in the Premier League on New Year's Day (kick-off 5.30pm).

Team news

David Moyes will have Aaron Cresswell available when he begins his second spell in charge of West Ham against Bournemouth.

Cresswell missed the 2-1 home defeat by Leicester, which prompted the sacking of Manuel Pellegrini, through suspension. Jack Wilshere is set to miss out again with a groin problem.

Injury-hit Bournemouth are set to boost their attack by recalling Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser. The pair were substitutes for the loss at Brighton after picking up niggles over the festive period.

Josh King (hamstring) has joined a casualty list including Adam Smith, David Brooks and Nathan Ake, while Jack Stacey (ankle) and Simon Francis (knee) face fitness tests.

Opta stats

After winning two of their first three Premier League meetings with Bournemouth, West Ham are winless in their last six against the Cherries (D3 L3).

Bournemouth have won four of their nine Premier League meetings with West Ham, including their first ever win in the top-flight in August 2015 (4-3 at Upton Park) - no side have they beaten more in England's top division.

Only Everton (10) have lost more Premier League games on New Year's Day than West Ham (7).

Bournemouth haven't won their first league game in a calendar year since 2012 (2-0 vs Wycombe), though six of their subsequent seven games have ended level (L1).

West Ham have lost their last four home Premier League games, their worst run since January 2006 (also four defeats in a row). They haven't lost five home league games in a row since April 1931.

Since winning back to back games against Everton and Southampton, Bournemouth have won just 10 points in the Premier League (W2 D4 L8) - only Norwich (7) and West Ham (8) have won fewer points over this period.

Among all permanent West Ham managers in the Premier League, only Avram Grant (18.9%) and Gianfranco Zola (27.8%) have a lower win rate at the club than returning boss David Moyes (29.6%).

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson has scored seven goals in seven Premier League games against West Ham, while fellow striker Josh King has five in his last six against the Hammers. Neither player has scored more Premier League goals against a single opponent than they have vs West Ham.

After failing to score or assist in any of his opening 12 Premier League appearances, West Ham's Pablo Fornals has scored once and assisted three goals in his last six games in the competition.

Since his Premier League debut for Bournemouth on February 2nd 2019, only David McGoldrick (34) and Ross Barkley (32) have had more shots without scoring than Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke (31).

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

I'm delighted that David Moyes is back in the game. For what reason he got 18 months I don't know? Is it money, or does he need to prove he can still do it at this level? West Ham fans are not happy, but Moyes needed West ham to survive when he took over for the first time - first and foremost, ad he succeeded in doing that.

It is about survival again, Bournemouth are not going away from the position they are in and will be dragged further into this. Eddie Howe admitted that it is toughest time he has had since becoming the Bournemouth manager.

The West Ham players will be lifted. Mark Noble, Declan Rice and Michail Antonio will be looking at Moyes, he will put his arm around them and say that they are better than their position suggests.

If he can get something out of Sebastien Haller, Manuel Lanzini and Felipe Anderson, then they are decent and they have a very promising squad. I am going for West Ham to put Bournemouth in some bother.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)