West Ham 4-0 Bournemouth: Mark Noble double helps give David Moyes perfect debut

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of West Ham's 4-0 home win over Bournemouth FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of West Ham's 4-0 home win over Bournemouth

David Moyes' West Ham return began in perfect fashion as his side rose out of the relegation zone with a 4-0 win over Bournemouth.

A confident Hammers performance got off to a fine start when Mark Noble's sidefoot from 20 yards was deflected past Aaron Ramsdale by the unfortunate Lewis Cook.

Eight minutes later, West Ham added a second without any good fortune required, as Ryan Fredericks' excellent cross was volleyed home by a Sebastien Haller scissor-kick.

With his first half of football back at the London Stadium still not over, Moyes' boys had a third when Noble went down under light pressure from Harry Wilson and stepped up to bury the soft penalty awarded by Graham Scott.

Felipe Anderson added a morale-boosting fourth after the break when taking Declan Rice's wonderful crossfield pass in his stride and beating Ramsdale, before an ugly challenge from Aaron Cresswell saw him sent off by Graham Scott, only for VAR to overrule the official and award him a yellow instead.

The Hammers could have added to their lead but the eye-catching result left Moyes celebrating after lifting West Ham up to 16th, while a dreadful Bournemouth performance leaves them rooted inside the relegation zone for the first time this season.

More to follow...