Lewis Jones moderator 5pts MERSON PREDICTS"It was a great result for West Ham at the weekend at Newcastle. I'd expect them to follow that up with a win against Cardiff at the London Stadium despite not usually playing great against the lesser teams. Manuel Pellegrini's side normally save their best for the bigger teams."Cardiff are not going to have a lot of possession at West Ham. I thought they worked their socks off the other night to get a superb result against Wolves. I know they get an extra day's rest but I've got to go for a home win. I don't think Cardiff will be able to live with the attacking players West Ham have."Paul predicts: 3-0 (12/1 with Sky Bet)