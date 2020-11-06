West Ham vs Fulham preview, team news, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Ham vs Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

West Ham will be without Michail Antonio and Mark Noble for the visit of Fulham.

Antonio is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a hamstring problem but will not be fit in time, while captain Noble suffered a rib injury in training.

On-loan striker Said Benrahma, who scored a brace against Fulham for Brentford in the Carabao Cup last month, could make his full debut.

Image: Michail Antonio will miss out

Fulham boss Scott Parker could be without new signing Mario Lemina as his side look to build on their first Premier League win of the season.

Image: Fulham are out to build on their first win of the season

Lemina was substituted at half-time during Fulham's 2-0 victory over West Brom on Monday with a slight strain and it remains to be seen whether the midfielder will be fit enough by Saturday.

Parker will also be without the suspended Aboubakar Kamara but Neeskens Kebano has recovered from injury and could feature.

How to follow

Can I shock you? I like Fulham.

Scott Parker filled his trolley with some shrewd purchases at the end of the transfer window. Granted, it's early days in terms of their long-term prospects for their Premier League survival but in their three matches since Deadline Day, their attacking output has been among the best in the league. Only Manchester United and Leeds have created more chances (35) than Fulham in that period.

The dynamic with Ademola Lookman, Tom Cairney and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa dovetailing nicely around Aleksandar Mitrovic tore West Brom to shreds on Monday night. They will be brimming with confidence coming into this one. I think they can win.

West Ham's hellish run of playing six of last year's top eight in their last six matches is finally over and it has been a fine return to pick up eight points in that period. However, the expectation reverses onto their shoulders to make the running in this fixture.

Without Michail Antonio, I am not sure they carry the same level of threat. Plus, West Ham are always only a surprise defeat away from a crisis. One probably is due. Fulham are overpriced for the win.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

After losing their first Premier League home match against Fulham in November 2001 (0-2), West Ham are unbeaten in their last 10 at home against the Cottagers in the top-flight (W6 D4).

Fulham haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 15 Premier League meetings with West Ham (W3 D3 L9), shipping exactly three in each of their last three away games against them.

West Ham have won 59% of their Premier League games against Fulham (13/22), their highest ratio against any opponent they've faced at least 10 times in the competition.

West Ham have kept just two clean sheets in their 13 Premier League home games since David Moyes returned to the club (W5 D4 L4), with both of those shutouts coming in 4-0 victories (v Bournemouth in January and Wolves in September).

Fulham are looking to secure back-to-back Premier League victories for the first time since April 2019. However, away from home the Cottagers have won just one of their last 24 Premier League matches (D3 L20).

Fulham are winless in their last 16 Premier League London derbies (D1 L15), with their current run of 12 consecutive defeats in such matches a top-flight record.

West Ham have lost eight of their last 12 Premier League London derby matches (W3 D1), though they did win their last such match at home (3-2 vs Chelsea in July).

Since scoring with two consecutive efforts in January 2019 against Brighton, Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored with just three of his last 74 shots in the Premier League. He hasn't scored with any of his last 44 non-penalty shots with his right or left foot, since a goal against Huddersfield Town in December 2018.

West Ham manager David Moyes has won 12 of his 13 Premier League home meetings with Fulham, with his only failure coming in a 2-2 draw in February 2014 as Manchester United boss.

West Ham's Manuel Lanzini has scored 10 goals in 26 Premier League London derbies, including the equaliser in the Hammers' 3-3 draw with Spurs last month. Only Carlton Cole (14) and Paolo Di Canio (11) have scored more goals in Premier League London derbies for West Ham.

