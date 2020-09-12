West Ham 0-2 Newcastle: Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick seal opening-day win

Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick scored on debut as Newcastle heaped more early-season misery on West Ham with a 2-0 victory at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Summer signing Wilson was a threat throughout Saturday's clash at the London Stadium and got his just rewards on 56 minutes when he got to fellow debutant Hendrick's flick ahead of Hammers goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to bundle the Magpies' opener home.

Wilson's eighth goal in nine league appearances against West Ham looked to be enough for the victory but Hendrick made sure, adding a goal to his assist with an emphatic drive into the roof of the net four minutes from time to send the Magpies second in the table after their first winning start to a league season in eight years.

West Ham needed a performance after a summer of transfer discontent had marred David Moyes' pre-season preparations, but it was the same old story from the Hammers as they slipped to a fourth successive opening-day Premier League defeat without scoring.

Player ratings West Ham: Fabianski (5), Fredericks (6), Ogbonna (6), Diop (6), Cresswell (6), Noble (5), Rice (6), Soucek (6), Fornals (5), Bowen (5), Antonio (5).



Subs: Yarmolenko (5), Haller (5), Anderson (n/a).



Newcastle: Darlow (7), Manquillo (7), Fernandez (7), Lascelles (7), Lewis (8), Shelvey (8), Hendrick (8), Hayden (7), Saint-Maximin (7), Carroll (7), Wilson (8).



Subs: Joelinton (5), Almiron (n/a), S. Longstaff (n/a).



Man of the match: Callum Wilson.

How Newcastle new boys saw off West Ham

Image: Callum Wilson's debut strike inspired Newcastle to victory at West Ham

Not only did West Ham have to contend with chief tormentor Wilson, they also reunited with former striker Andy Carroll, who was fortunate to escape a red card for an elbow on West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek with just seven second on the clock.

Two new Newcastle recruits combined early on, but Wilson was unable to convert from two crosses from left-back Jamal Lewis, flashing a header and then a shot wide, but the Newcastle chances kept on coming.

Team news Aaron Creswell returned in West Ham’s only change from the final-day draw with Aston Villa.

Steve Bruce handed summer signings Callum Wilson, Jeff Hendrick and Jamal Lewis their Premier League debuts for Newcastle at the London Stadium.

Federico Fernandez drew Hammers stopper Fabianski into action with a glancing near-post header, Jonjo Shelvey rifled a shot into the side-netting and, Carroll whistling a deflected volley over before Wilson's curled a shot wide of the target.

Against the run of play, West Ham came to life and nearly took the lead on two occasions as Angelo Ogbonna's header clipped the crossbar before Jamaal Lascelles deflected a Pablo Fornals strike onto the woodwork.

That looked to breathe life into the Hammers, and they ended the half strong as Michail Antonio forced a save from Karl Darlow seconds before Soucek sent a header inches wide of the Newcastle goal.

Newcastle wrestled back the initiative in the second period and took just 11 minutes to make the breakthrough. Javier Manquillo's looping cross was flicked on at the near post by Hendrick and Wilson, in typical poacher's fashion, bundled home before the committed Fabianski could clear.

West Ham were furious not to win a penalty when substitute Sebastien Haller's shot struck the arm of Hendrick in the box, but referee Stuart Attwell and VAR were unmoved.

And a miserable West Ham night was confirmed on 86 minutes when Hendrick lashed Newcastle's second into the roof of the net.

What the managers said…

2:28 West Ham manager David Moyes claimed his side were

West Ham boss David Moyes: "I didn't enjoy the performance and didn't enjoy the game. We didn't show enough quality, I thought it was a disappointing game and I didn't think it was particularly officiated well, but that is not the reason we lost.

"We hoped we would start off in the same form we were at the end of last season, but we didn't. I would have liked us to do much better.

"Some of the decisions we felt a wee bit aggrieved by but, it'll be the case we we're all talking about it, so I'll try not to talk about them."

2:13 Newcastle manager Steve Bruce praised his new signings as Callum Wilson and Jeff Hendrick scored in a 2-0 win at West Ham in the Premier League.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce: "When you come away from home in the Premier League and win 2-0 with your two new signings scoring it certainly helps the cause.

"There wasn't much in it, to be honest, but we have got a striker who's got a typical striker's goal.

"It was good to see to see the two of them get off the mark and, all round, against a really big, tough West Ham team I thought we were worthy winners."

Souness: Noble comments impacted West Ham

As captain of this football club I’m gutted, angry and sad that Grady has left, great kid with a great future!!!!! https://t.co/oNPPEp8Pt6 — MARK NOBLE (@Noble16Mark) September 4, 2020

Sky Sports' Graeme Souness:

"David Moyes is sick to his boots of players that have let him down. Mark Noble let him down, eight days ago throwing a hand grenade into the mix by questioning people further up the tree who made the footballing decision to sell a young player [Grady Diangana] to West Brom.

"Does he know the ins and outs of the finances of West Ham where he feels he can say that? If he felt that he should have kept it to himself, it has not helped their cause.

"You cannot expect David Moyes to admit it had an impact on the performance, but I can guarantee that would have impacted West Ham in the build-up to this game. The captain shot himself in the foot."

Wilson - I should have scored hat-trick!

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson told Sky Sports: "I'm thankful for the goal but first and foremost it

was a great team performance. We were solid at the back and that is what gave us the platform to go and express ourselves in the final third.

"I am quite a confident person. I came in the door and my job is to score goals. I was confident coming into the game. This is a great squad with great potential, and I am trying to be the finishing piece in the puzzle and put the ball in the net.

"I feel I am going to get chances in a game, and I should have had a hat-trick. I'm disappointed to only get the one."

Opta stats - Magpies end opening-day hoodoo

Newcastle recorded their first opening weekend victory in the Premier League since beating Tottenham in August 2012.

Newcastle United have won 10 Premier League away games against West Ham United - their joint-best such tally in the competition (10 vs Tottenham).

West Ham have lost more season openers in the Premier League than any other team in the competition's history (14).

West Ham manager David Moyes has lost nine of his last 13 matchday one fixtures in the Premier League (W4), including his last two (also for Sunderland in 2016-17).

Man of the Match - Callum Wilson

8 - Callum Wilson has scored eight goals in nine league games against West Ham, more than he has netted against any other side in his league career. Expected. pic.twitter.com/1u3PUcCphk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 12, 2020

What's next?

West Ham entertain Charlton in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday at 7.30pm, before travelling across London to face Arsenal at 8pm on Saturday Night Football - live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Live Renault Super Sunday Sunday 20th September 1:00pm

Newcastle host Blackburn in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday at 7.30pm, before welcoming Brighton to St. James' Park in their first league home game of the season at 2pm on Super Sunday - live on Sky Sports Premier League.