West Ham vs West Brom preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of West Ham vs West Brom in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 6pm.
Team news
West Ham's attack will be spearheaded by Michail Antonio against West Brom.
The 30-year-old faces his third game in eight days, despite only just returning from a hamstring injury, as he is the club's only recognised forward.
Arthur Masuaku is still sidelined after knee surgery.
Sam Johnstone may return for West Brom after being sidelined with coronavirus.
The goalkeeper missed Saturday's 3-2 derby win at Wolves as he continued to feel the after effects having trained on Friday.
Conor Gallagher is available again after he served a one-match suspension but Karlan Grant (foot), Grady Diangana (hamstring) and Conor Townsend (knee) are sidelined while Matt Phillips (coronavirus) could also remain out.
How to follow
Follow West Ham vs West Brom in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- After losing their first Premier League home meeting with West Brom in September 2002, West Ham are unbeaten in their last nine against the Baggies (W3 D6).
- West Brom lost their last Premier League meeting with West Ham, 1-2 in January 2018. They've not lost consecutive league meetings with the Hammers since the 2005-06 campaign when they were relegated.
- The first three Premier League meetings between West Ham and West Brom in London saw just three goals scored (1x 0-0 draw, 1x 1-0 win each). Since then, there has been 25 goals in seven top-flight meetings between the sides at Upton Park/London Stadium, with both sides finding the net each time.
- West Ham have won both of their league meetings with promoted sides this season, beating Fulham 1-0 and Leeds 2-1. They last beat all three promoted clubs in the same campaign in 2016-17 (Burnley, Hull and Middlesbrough).
- West Ham are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League home games played on Tuesdays (W6 D2), since a run of four straight defeats between December 2006 (1-2 vs Portsmouth) and March 2010 (1-3 vs Wolves).
- West Bromwich Albion have won none of their 29 Premier League games played on a Tuesday, drawing 13 and losing 16. It's the most games played on a specific day of the week without ever winning by a side in the competition's history.
- West Ham are looking to keep four consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since February 2014, when they were managed by current West Brom manager Sam Allardyce.
- West Brom scored as many goals in their 3-2 win at Wolves last time out as they had in their previous five away league games combined. However, the Baggies haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their last 10 Premier League games on the road.
- West Brom boss Sam Allardyce has won 50 per cent of his 22 Premier League games against sides he's formerly managed in the competition (W11 D4 L7). However, he's lost all three such games against West Ham since leaving the Hammers in 2015.
- Semi Ajayi has scored three goals in his last five appearances in all competitions for West Bromwich Albion, as many as he had in his previous 49.