Wolves 1-1 Brentford: Thomas Frank's hopes of Europe over as Bees draw on Premier League final day

Brentford missed out on Europe on the final day of the Premier League season as they drew 1-1 at Wolves.

Thomas Frank's side needed Brighton to lose at Tottenham and to win at Wolves to finish eighth and be in with a chance of qualifying for the UEFA Conference League, but this disappointing draw sees them end the season in 10th.

Bryan Mbeumo's first-half goal, his 20th of the season, had them on course with Brighton going a goal down at Spurs.

By the time Marshall Munetsi fired in an emphatic second-half equaliser, though, Brighton had come from behind and went on to win 4-1 at Tottenham. There was little by the way of response - but it would not have mattered.

Image: Marshall Munetsi celebrates his second-half equaliser

Brentford would not be playing in Europe even if they had secured eighth as Chelsea finished in the Champions League places. That means if they win the Conference League final the Europa League qualification that comes with it will go elsewhere.

Wolves, the better side for much of the game, drop to 16th in the table after Manchester United's surprise win over Aston Villa but end the campaign 17 points clear of relegation thanks to Vitor Pereira, who took over when the team were second bottom.

Player ratings Wolves: Sa (7), Doherty (7), Agbadou (6), Toti (6), Semedo (7), Andre (7), Gomes (7), Ait-Nouri (6), Munetsi (8), Cunha (7), Guedes (6).



Subs used: Bellegard (5), Strand Larsen (7), R. Gomes (6), Bueno (6), King (6).



Brentford: Flekken (7), Kayode (6), Collins (6), Van den Berg (7), Lewis-Potter (6), Norgaard (7), Yarmoliuk (6), Mbeumo (8), Damsgaard (6), Schade (7), Wissa (6).



Subs used: Jensen (5), Ajer (6), Thiago (6).



Player of the match: Marshall Munetsi.

Brentford's European dream over for another year

Given the aim at the start of the day was finishing eighth, there will be a sense of disappointment among those at Brentford that they have to settle for tenth.

Bournemouth's win over relegated Leicester was enough to let them sneak in ahead of the Bees, while Brighton came from behind to thrash Spurs 4-1 and claim eighth.

The blow will be softened by the fact that there would be no European football at the Gtech even if they had beaten Wolves.

Image: Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford celebrates scoring his team's first goal

Brentford face a big summer if they want to be competing so high up the table again next season, with transfer interest expected in star duo Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa.

Sky Sports News understands Brentford will listen to offers for Mbeumo and Wissa but are not under any pressure to sell their players.

There is a feeling within the club that Mbeumo has earned the chance to move to a bigger side this summer, if an offer meets his valuation, thought to be in excess of £60m.

Brentford have a stellar track record of replacing their best players. That will be put to the test this summer in a big way. Failure to do so, could lead to them going backwards.

For now, their European dream has to wait for another year. Losing Mbeumo could well delay it for even longer.

Pereira's rescue act celebrated at Wolves

Wolves were unfortunate not to beat Brentford - and they may well have done if their finishing had been better. Goncalo Guedes missed a glorious chance just before the hour with the goal gaping when they were trailing.

It took a thumping strike from Munetsi to break Brentford's resolve as he charged forward to power in substitute Jorgen Strand Larsen's header on after 75 minutes.

Matheus Cunha finished what is expected to be his final game for the club without a goal, but it was not for the want of trying. He took eight shots without scoring - his most in a Premier League game, and the joint-most of any player this season.

Manchester United, the club Cunha is expected to join, pulled off a surprise win over Aston Villa to leapfrog Wolves into 15th, but that did not dampen the mood at Molineux after full-time.

Pereira's rescue act was given its due appreciation with Wolves finishing 17 points clear of relegation despite the Portuguese taking over with the club second-from-bottom in December.

The potential exits of Cunha and captain Nelson Semedo, who is out of contract, pose a challenge for Pereira to repeat the success he has enjoyed so far. But there seemed to be little concern among the Wolves faithful as the curtain closed on their season.

Frank 'proud' despite missing out on Europe

Brentford boss Thomas Frank said:

"Before the season if you said we finished 10th, people would've said it's impressive, and there's probably a few clubs below us who would take top 10. It's impressive - two times in four seasons we have finished in the top 10.

"We have scored a record number of goals for us, a front three who have scored 50 goals.

"To have a 20-goal goalscorer in the Premier League, two out of four seasons (Mbeumo and Ivan Toney), a club who are not a top-three or four club, it's something to be proud of."

Pereira emotional over potential Wolves departures

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira said:

"This is a group of players, maybe the best group that I worked with until now. We don't know if the players will leave, maybe some of them will leave but we want to keep the base. Maybe the last game from some of them.

"We start to speak, the emotions come. I cannot leave my players without a big hug before the holidays.

"You saw the same (Cunha saying goodbye), Nelson too. I don't know. But what is important, and what I said to them I will keep them in my heart and wish them the best.

"Sometimes in our life we need to make decisions, if they decide for another way I wish them the best and will keep them in my heart and I'm very grateful for what they did in the last months."

Mbeumo caps stunning season with 20th goal

Bryan Mbeumo's opener was his 20th goal in the Premier League this season, the second Brentford player to reach that tally in a single campaign (also Ivan Toney in 2022/23) and the first Cameroonian ever to do so. Indeed, it was his ninth opening goal in the league this season, the joint-most of any player (also Raúl Jiménez and Chris Wood).

Mbeumo's goal means this is just the second Premier League season to have seen at least two African players (Mbeumo and Salah) score 20+ goals after the 2018/19 campaign (Salah, Mané and Aubameyang).

Wolves' Matheus Cunha took eight shots against Brentford without scoring, his most ever in a Premier League match, and the joint-most of any player in the competition this season without finding the net.

Story of the match in stats...

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.