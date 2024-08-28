Wolves 2-0 Burnley: Goncalo Guedes nets brace but Gary O'Neil refuses to rule out transfer exit before Friday

Goncalo Guedes struck twice to seal Wolves' spot in the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win over Burnley at Molineux but Gary O'Neil has failed to rule out a transfer exit for the player.

Wolves boss O'Neil was looking for a response from their 6-2 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday and got just that after he made 10 changes to the side.

The hosts were dominant from start to finish and Burnley had 'keeper Vaclav Hladky to thank for not going a goal down early on before Guedes nudged them in front before the break.

Carabao Cup third-round draw: Liverpool vs West Ham

Man City vs Watford

Arsenal vs Bolton

Manchester United vs Barnsley

Wycombe vs Aston Villa

Coventry vs Tottenham

Walsall vs Leicester

Brentford vs Leyton Orient

Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday

Preston vs Fulham

Everton vs Southampton

QPR vs Crystal Palace

Stoke vs Fleetwood

Brighton vs Wolves

AFC Wimbledon vs Newcastle

Chelsea vs Barrow

Guedes grabbed his second of the match after 54 minutes to earn Wolves their first competitive win of the season - but could still be heading for the exit door after his manager admitted clubs would be lining up to secure his services.

"Pleased for Guedes," he said. "He looked sharp, he scored two good goals. There is a lot that can go on over the last couple of days of the window so let's see what happens.

"I expect him to be here but, as I say, two days is a long time. Both (Guedes and Daniel Podence) will have people keen on them, the last 48 hours will be key obviously."

Carabao Cup dates: Round Three: w/c September 16/23

Round Four: October 30

Quarter-finals: December 18

Semi-finals: January 8 (first leg) & February 5 (second leg)

Final: March 16

Following a quiet opening 10 minutes, the hosts started to get into their groove and would have taken the lead but for a superb Hladky double save.

Podence's initial curling effort was palmed by Hladky into the path of Pedro Lima from six yards but the Czech stopper was on hand to tip onto the post.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - the only survivor from Sunday's thrashing by Chelsea - almost opened the scoring as he left Burnley defenders in his wake to go one-on-one with Hladky but the 'keeper was there to thwart Wolves for a third time.

Image: Guedes celebrates after netting his second against Burnley

Wolves' performance was finally rewarded in the 38th minute. Lima was the creator, springing down the right and delivering a ball past the onrushing Hladky for Guedes to tap into an empty net.

Boubacar Traore had only just come back into the side following injury but there was more misfortune for the midfielder, who limped off the field before half-time.

Wolves doubled their advantage nine minutes into the second period. Podence spotted the run of Guedes in behind Burnley's high line and the Portuguese striker raced through on goal and cleverly dinked it over Hladky.

Wolves were hungry for more. Tommy Doyle's out-swinging delivery found the leaping Toti but he was unable to guide his header under the crossbar.

Burnley failed to muster a shot on target - Connor Roberts came closest when he tried his luck with a shot from outside the box which whistled just wide of Dan Bentley's far post.

Wolves desperately wanted a third but were forced to settle for two after Podence's chip was kept out by Hladky as the hosts eased into round three.

Burnley fall flat on Parker request

Burnley boss Scott Parker:

"I asked the players for a reaction from the weekend (defeat against Sunderland) because we fell a little bit short of expectations.

"No denying we are stretched at this moment and I am immensely proud of the players out there tonight.

"They have left absolutely everything out there on the pitch in different circumstances.

"That's why these players showed me everything of what they're about tonight really. That's what makes you proud and pleased."