Wolves 2-1 Chelsea: Christopher Nkunku scores but Mauricio Pochettino's team beaten at Molineux

Wolves moved level on points with Chelsea with an entertaining but error-strewn 2-1 win at Molineux on Christmas Eve.

Mario Lemina's header early in the second half put Gary O'Neil's team in front and substitute Matt Doherty doubled the advantage in stoppage time. Christopher Nkunku scored his first Chelsea goal soon after but it was not enough for Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Chelsea had chances. Raheem Sterling missed the best chance of the first half when one-on-one against Jose Sa. But it was a chaotic performance, short on style or structure. They have now lost 19 Premier League games in 2023. No team has lost more.

They remain 10th in the table. Wolves move up to 11th.

Player ratings Wolves: Sa (7), Kilman (6), Dawson (7), Toti (7), Semedo (6), Lemina (8), Gomes (8), Ait-Nouri (7), Sarabia (6), Cunha (6), Hwang (7).



Subs: S.Bueno (6), Doyle (6), H.Bueno (7), Doherty (7).



Chelsea: Petrovic (6), Gusto (6), Disasi (6), Thiago Silva (5), Colwill (6), Ugochukwu (6), Gallagher (6), Sterling (6), Palmer (6), Jackson (4), Broja (5).



Subs: Nkunku (7), Mudryk (6), Maatsen (6), Madueke (7), Badiashile (5).



Player of the match: Mario Lemina.

How Wolves won it

Pochettino went with Armando Broja up front with Nicolas Jackson for company and Sterling in frequent support and the trio caused plenty of problems right from the start but could not get the goal in the first half. All will fancy they should have scored.

Broja dallied over his chance, Jackson failed to control and when Sterling went clean through on goal he could only find the legs of Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa. It was a huge opportunity, gifted him by Joao Gomes' poor touch when put in trouble by Sa's pass.

Team news Gary O’Neil made two changes to the Wolves team beaten at West Ham. Jose Sa returned in goal, while Rayan Ait-Nouri was fit to start with Jean-Ricner Bellegarde dropping out.

Christopher Nkunku had to wait for his first Premier League start as Armando Broja was given the nod up front for Chelsea. Lesley Ugochukwu came into midfield.

With Chelsea committing bodies to their attacks, Wolves were never comfortable but did have openings of their own. A Lemina shot was blocked by Hee-Chan Hwang and the South Korean should have done better himself when put through by Pablo Sarabia.

Hints of quality, moments of wastefulness and a whiff of self-destruction in the air, it was easy to see why these two teams have had mixed results this season. But it was Chelsea who started the second half particularly poorly, Thiago Silva's error almost leading to a goal.

The goal did come when Lemina headed in Sarabia's right-wing corner. The midfielder did not need to jump, just guiding the ball into the corner. Wolves really took it to Chelsea for a while. Hwang going down in the box, Lemina forcing another save from Djordje Petrovic.

But the home team offered hope to Chelsea with mistakes of their own. Jackson found space between two defenders and was through but tumbled down. Christopher Nkunku came on and had a chance almost immediately, Toti clearing his shot off the line.

Pochettino was playing five forwards by that stage, pushing hard for the equaliser. Craig Dawson managed to block Sterling's shot but injured his knee in the process. Wolves defended deeper and deeper, Chelsea throwing everything, but it was disorganised.

The chaos was summed up when Hwang was left on the halfway line alone, every Chelsea outfield player having gone up, but Sa could not find him. Wolves did appear to seal it when Doherty latched onto Benoit Badiashile's weak clearance. But there was still drama.

Nkunku, on as a substitute, nodded in unmarked from Sterling's cross and set up a nervy finish. That would have been harsh on a spirited Wolves side but they held on. Chelsea were beaten again, a fourth away defeat in a row. And no sign of an end to the malaise.

Wolves go to Brentford on Wednesday; kick-off 7.30pm. Gary O'Neil's side then play their final fixture of 2023 on December 30 at home to Everton; kick-off 3pm.

Chelsea face a London derby on Wednesday as they host Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge; kick-off 7.30pm. The Blues' final fixture of the year comes at Kenilworth Road as they face relegation strugglers Luton on December 30; kick-off 12.30pm.