Wolves 2-1 Fulham: Pedro Neto injured but Gary O'Neil's side move up to eighth in Premier League

Wolves overcame two first-half injuries to move up to eighth in the Premier League with a 2-1 victory over Fulham.

Gary O'Neil's side are now just one point behind seventh-placed West Ham despite winger Pedro Neto suffering a hamstring injury late in the first 45 minutes after Jean-Ricner Bellegarde had hobbled off early on.

Fulham had the better of the first half amid Wolves' woes as Harry Wilson shot wide when through on goal before Tosin Adarabioyo hit the crossbar from close range.

But after regrouping at the break, Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri fired them into a 52nd-minute lead and then right-back Nelson Semedo saw his shot diverted in off Tom Cairney for an own goal before Alex Iwobi netted a consolation for the visitors in added time.

Player ratings: Wolves: Sa (7), Ait-Nouri (8), Kilman (7), Bueno (6), Semedo (7), Lemina (7), Gomes (7), Neto (6), Bellegarde (n/a), Sarabia (7), Fraser (7).



Subs: Doyle (7), Toti (7), Doherty (6).



Fulham: Leno (5), Robinson (5), Bassey (5), Adarabioyo (6), Castagne (6), Lukic ( 5), Reed (5), Iwobi (7), Pereira (6), Wilson (5), Muniz (6).



Subs: Cairney (5), Willian (6), Traore (6), Palhinha (5), Broja (n/a)



Player of the Match: Rayan Ait-Nouri

How Wolves beat Fulham

Image: Nelson Semedo (centre) celebrates after Wolves go 2-0 up

Fulham created the first chance with Jose Sa pushing Andreas Pereira's shot away before Bellegarde was replaced in only the 11th minute.

Iwobi set up their next big moment, playing a superb pass through the middle of the Wolves defence for Wilson, who shot wide with the outside of his left foot.

Team news: Wolves made three changes from their 3-0 defeat at Newcastle with Santiago Bueno, Joao Gomes and Nathan Fraser coming for Toti, Tommy Doyle and the injured Craig Dawson.

Marco Silva named an unchanged Fulham side from their 3-0 win over Brighton despite the return of Joao Palhinha from suspension, who was on the bench.

Fulham's next golden opportunity came in the 35th minute when a spell of pressure ended with Harrison Reed sending a ball across the goal for Tosin, who saw his shot clip the top of the bar. Wolves were then dealt another injury blow as Neto clutched his left hamstring after bursting into the Fulham box.

Image: Pedro Neto leaves the pitch clutching his hamstring

However, after the break, Toti, who had replaced Neto, captalised on Calvin Bassey's poor header at a Wolves free-kick and pulled the ball back for Ait-Nouri to fire into the roof of the net.

Then Wolves struck again when Nathan Fraser timed his run in behind the Fulham defence well and his pull back ricocheted into the path of Joao Gomes. He teed up Semedo for a first-time shot which was heading wide until it deflected off Cairney and into the net.

Image: Santiago Bueno (left) and Rodrigo Muniz battle for the ball

Fulham pushed late on to pull one back, forcing Sa to deny substitute Joao Palhinha with Max Kilman heading Rodrigo Muniz's follow-up off the line.

Former Wolves winger Adama Traore drew another stop from Sa but finally he was beaten when Iwobi flicked in from close range in the final minute.

Referee Tony Harrington then lost patience with visiting manager Marco Silva and showed him a yellow card, adding to a frustrating afternoon that was barely improved by Iwobi's stabbed effort with almost the last kick of the game.

O'Neil: Best win of the season

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary O'Neil says Wolves' victory against Fulham was their win of the season.

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil said:

"It's the best win of the season, from where we've been and what we've had to deal with over the last few weeks and then what we had to deal with today. Not only the quality we lose but the mental test it puts on the players.

"For them to respond in the way they did against a Fulham side that's almost full strength, for us to look as comfortable as we did was an incredible effort from an incredible group of players.

"Today surprised me. That's maybe too strong but we've had to deal with a lot. The lads find a way to group together and fight for everything.

Silva: Fulham punished for slow second-half start

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Marco Silva says his team were punished for their mistakes against Wolves.

Fulham manager Marco Silva said:

"We had enough chances to be leading at half-time. We didn't start really well but after the first chance we created, we built momentum and were on the front foot.

"The way we started the second half, we played too slow. The first 15 minutes, we were losing balls in dangerous areas. They start to have some good offensive transitions from the way we build and we were punished.

"We tried everything to put more offensive players on the pitch. We created enough chances to come back but it was not enough. We were punished by the lack of concentration and focus at the start of the second half."

Opta Stats: Away day woe continues for Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers have won six of their eight Premier League home games against Fulham (D2), more home wins than against any other team in the competition.

Fulham have only won one of their last 13 Premier League away games, losing eight (D4) and conceding two or more goals in nine of these matches.

Alex Iwobi's strike (97:55) was Fulham's second latest goal in the Premier League on record (since 2006-07), after Carlos Vinicius' 99th minute goal against Brentford in March 2023.

Tom Cairney's own goal was Fulham's fourth in the Premier League this season, only Sheffield United (5) have put the ball in their own net more often, while only Liverpool (4) have benefited from more own goals than Wolves (3) in the competition in 2023-24.

FPL stats: Wolves vs Fulham Goals Ait-Nouri | Iwobi Assists Semedo, Toti | Broja Bonus points Iwobi (3pts), Ait-Nouri (2pts), Bassey(1pt)

Wolves face Coventry City at Molineux in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday March 16, kick-off 12.15pm. They return to Premier League action after the international break at Aston Villa on Saturday March 30, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 5.30pm.

Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur Saturday 16th March 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Fulham host London rivals Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday March 16, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 5.30pm.

