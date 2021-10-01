Wolves vs Newcastle: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm.

Team news

Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera is expected to be out for up to five months with a hamstring injury.

The defender, who had only recovered from a hamstring problem he suffered in the summer, was carried off just nine minutes into his debut against Tottenham last week and has had surgery.

Pedro Neto (knee) and Jonny (knee) remain long-term absentees but Rayan Ait-Nouri could return to face Newcastle after concussion.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will have none of his wounded troops back for the trip to Molineux.

Midfielder Joe Willock suffered no reaction to his surprise inclusion in the starting line-up for last weekend's 1-1 draw at Watford a day after being ruled out with a toe injury, while Martin Dubravka is expected to return to training after a foot problem in the next week.

However, fellow keeper Freddie Woodman (hip), defenders Jamaal Lascelles (thigh) and Paul Dummett (calf), midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (also calf) and striker Callum Wilson (thigh) are still out.

How to follow

Follow Wolves vs Newcastle in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 5.15pm.

Last time out...

Jones Knows' prediction

If you are thinking about piling into Wolves at 8/13 with Sky Bet, then football betting probably isn't for you.

The home side are obviously the more likely winners of this encounter but can you really trust a side at such skinny odds that have such big issues in front goal? Wolves are the only side yet to score at home in English football this season with four defeats across all competitions to their name. Yes, their overall expected goal numbers offer encouragement but in their last two fixtures they have averaged just an 0.6 expected goal figure in matches against Brentford and Southampton.

Newcastle are rated as relegation contenders by the markets but I see it slightly differently. I covered their clash with Watford last weekend and they were so unfortunate not to take all three points on the balance of play. With Allan Saint-Maximin playing through the middle - a position which suits him - and Joe Willock supporting from deep, they posted an expected goal figure of 1.93. That is usually enough to win a Premier League game, quite comfortably.

It wasn't a flash in the pan either. Newcastle consistently create chances that equates to them to being a mid-table ranked team in the Premier League from an attacking perspective. This calendar year, their expected goals figure of 36.29 is the ninth highest in the league, higher than Leeds, Aston Villa, Everton and Brighton. A team with that attacking process are begging to be backed at bigger than 4/1 with Sky Bet against such a flaky team like Wolves, who haven't scored before the 38th minute in any of their last 28 games in all competitions.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

BETTING ANGLE: Newcastle to win (17/4 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats