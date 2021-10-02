Wolves 2-1 Newcastle: Hee-Chan Hwang double hands hosts first Premier League win at Molineux this season

Hee-Chan Hwang scored twice as Wolves beat Newcastle 2-1 to record their first Premier League home win of the season.

The South Korea forward opened the scoring after 20 minutes with a well-taken goal - Wolves' first in the league at Molineux this campaign - only for Newcastle to draw level in controversial circumstances through Jeff Hendrick's long-range effort four minutes before half-time.

However, Hwang was there again with another fine finish just before the hour-mark to see his side over the line, while Newcastle boss Steve Bruce remains under pressure with the visitors still looking for a first win of the campaign.

As a result, Bruno Lage's team jump up to tenth place, while Newcastle fall to second bottom.

Player ratings Wolves: Sa (7), Marcal (6), Coady (6), Kilman (6), Saiss (7), Semedo (6), Trincao (6), Moutinho (7), Neves (7), Jimenez (8), Hwang (9)



Subs: Dendoncker (6), Traore (6)



Newcastle: Darlow (6), Clark (6), Fernandez (6), Hayden (6), Manquillo (6), Ritchie (6), Longstaff (6), Joelinton (5), Willock (6), Almiron (7), Saint-Maximin (8)



Subs: Hendrick (7), Murphy (7), Gayle (6)



Man of the match: Hee-Chan Hwang

How Wolves recorded first league win at home this season

There was pressure on both managers heading into this clash with Lage desperate to get a first home win in the league as Wolves boss, while Bruce was simply looking for a victory of any kind, so something surely had to give at a rain-swept Molineux.

It was the hosts, though, who took a 20th-minute lead after some fine build-up play from Raul Jimenez, expertly playing the role of creator on this occasion after his winner at Southampton last weekend.

Image: Hee-chan Hwang scores his second goal of the game to give Wolves a 2-1 lead

The Mexico international glided past Sean Longstaff in midfield, before releasing Hwang down the right side of the box, with the frontman finishing expertly into the bottom corner as the Wanderers fans finally saw their team score at home this season.

However, despite Wolves seemingly controlling proceedings, Newcastle struck back just before the break, albeit in controversial fashion.

Team news Wolves boss Bruno Lage made two changes to the side that won 1-0 at Southampton last time out, with both Ruben Neves and Francisco Trincao starting in place of the benched Leander Dendoncker and Daniel Podence.



Meanwhile, Newcastle manager Steve Bruce stuck with the same team that drew 1-1 at Watford last Saturday. Joe Willock, who had been nursing a toe problem, kept his place in central midfield alongside Sean Longstaff.

Allan Saint-Maximin was, of course, heavily involved as the France attacker went on one of his now characteristic dribbles, before feeding Joelinton down the left of the box.

As the Brazilian and Jose Sa challenged for the ball, it was the goalkeeper who came off worse with a damaged shoulder, allowing Newcastle to recycle the ball via Javi Manquillo to Hendrick on the edge of the box.

And the substitute - on for the injured Joe Willock - found the bottom left-hand corner with a well-struck drive past a helpless and wounded Sa.

The home team were furious with referee Graham Scott for allowing the goal to stand, with Lage booked for his protestations, but Video Assistant Referee Andre Marriner was happy with the decision, deciding it was a fair challenge on Sa.

In the end, though, that call did not affect the result as Wolves retook the lead on 58 minutes after yet more impressive approach work from their new playmaker, Jimenez.

Image: Hee-chan Hwang celebrates his opener

The striker showed impressive skill and feet to bypass two Newcastle players just inside the opposition half, before striding forward to the edge of the box and cleverly slipping Hwang through on goal.

Faced with the advancing Karl Darlow and a covering Federico Fernandez, though, Hwang again found the bottom far corner with a composed finish to get his team off the mark at Molineux in the league this season.

However, Newcastle's wait for any sort of victory goes on.

Newcastle's winless run continues - Opta stats

● Newcastle have remained winless after their first seven games in four of their last seven Premier League campaigns (also 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2018-19). The Magpies had only failed to win any of their opening seven matches in two of their first 83 top-flight seasons.

With both teams finding the net in all 13 meetings between the sides, Wolves vs Newcastle remains the most played Premier League fixture never to see a clean sheet in the competition.

● Wolves have won three of their last four Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 16 in the competition (W3 D3 L10).

● Hwang Hee-Chan became the first Wolves player to score in both halves of a Premier League match since Diogo Jota against Leicester in January 2019.

● With his two assists today, Raúl Jiménez registered his 50th goal involvement in the Premier League (35 goals, 15 assists), at least 20 more than any other Wolves player in the competition.

● Jeff Hendrick scored five minutes and 38 seconds after coming off the bench, becoming the third ever Newcastle player to score in the first half as a substitute in a Premier League match, after Gary Speed (September 1998) and Nolberto Solano (November 1998).

