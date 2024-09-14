Wolves 1-2 Newcastle: Harvey Barnes' stunner sees Magpies come from behind to move up to third at Molineux

Newcastle came from behind late on to beat Wolves 2-1 at Molineux and move up to third thanks to Harvey Barnes' stunning long-range strike.

Eddie Howe's side fell behind following a fine counter-attack instigated by Joao Gomes. Jorgen Strand Larsen forced his way through down the right, Gomes dummying his cross for the onrushing Lemina to sweep the ball beyond goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Newcastle made three changes at the interval, although it was Wolves who upped the tempo, Larsen striking the foot of the post and seeing a header saved low. But they paid the price for their profligacy when the Magpies struck from long range twice.

Player ratings: Wolves: Johnstone (6), Semedo (6), Mosquera (6), Dawson (7), Ait-Nouri (6), Andre (7), Gomes (7), Lemina (7), Bellegarde (6), Cunha (6), Larsen (6).



Subs: Hwang (5), Doherty (5), Doyle (6), Forbs (n/a), Guedes (n/a).



Newcastle: Pope (7), Livramento (6), Schar (7), Burn (6), Hall (6), Guimaraes (6), Longstaff (5), Joelinton (5), Gordon (7), Murphy (6), Isak (5).



Subs: Tonali (7), Barnes (7), Willock (6), Trippier (6), Kelly (n/a).



Player of the Match: Fabian Schar.

Fabian Schar's equaliser deflected cruelly off Craig Dawson to elude Sam Johnstone but there was nothing fortunate about the winner, substitute Barnes finding the top-right corner of the net to claim the three points and leave Wolves still winless.

Gary O'Neil's side were unfortunate - it even took a superb stop from Pope to deny Matheus Cunha in stoppage time - but their run of one win in 14 Premier League games is alarming. They remain in the relegation zone. Newcastle move up to third.

Newcastle finding a way to win

After a summer of transfer frustration, the mood at Newcastle has been a little awkward at the start of this season but there is little evidence of that in the results. This is their best start to a Premier League campaign since that season under Kevin Keegan.

"We haven't hit the heights of last season but we are finding ways to win at the moment and that's important," Barnes told Sky Sports afterwards. "You could see we needed to improve on the first half and it was a big ask in the second half."

Team news Wolves made one change to their team with Andre making his full debut in place of Toti.

Fabian Schar returned for Newcastle with Sandro Tonali named among the substitutes.

Player of the match: Fabian Schar

"I think we started the game quite well and then we dropped off a little with our level and then at half-time said we needed to perform better," Schar told Sky Sports. "Two great goals and a big win when you are away from home and down. It is massive for us.

"We can play a lot better. At the moment it is great that we get the results and we need to be more consistent throughout the game. We want to go to the next level.

"We know the feeling of playing in European football but we are not there so we focus on the league. There is lots to achieve and I am looking forward to the season."

What the managers said...

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe speaking to Sky Sports:

"It's a massive win for us. Away from home we have questions to answer and that is a big step forward for us.

"I wasn't totally satisfied [at half-time] and the lads know they have to perform. We have the ability to make those changes. I have to credit the players who came on. Everyone played their part and it is a massive win.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eddie Howe praised Harvey Barnes and the impact of his bench against Wolves

"I got the sense [of urgency] at the start of the half and then there was bit of a lull and Fabian's goal injected confidence. It took a moment of real class from Harvey and then we had cramp and all of those battling qualities at the end to get over the line.

"I think we are stepping forward in terms of our performances. I think it was a step in the right direction. We can improve in lots of different aspects and that is what we are going to be working on this week. We are a really tight-knit group and we have to remain that way."

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil speaking to Sky Sports:

"I think frustration is the right word. It is easy to feel down after results but the group gave everything. They showed loads of quality and I thought we probably edged it. I felt really comfortable and really dangerous. We know we are in a tough run of fixtures and playing teams that have real quality and we are being punished for every error.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary O'Neil thinks Wolves were punished for small moments against Newcastle

"The second goal I am really disappointed with. Harvey Barnes is allowed to come inside and it's a fantastic finish. Nelson Semedo coming off was a big blow. He is really important to us so for him to come off was a big miss. The first one is a deflection but it can happen.

"We are not feeling sorry for ourselves. We had enough opportunities in the game. At 1-0 I thought we looked the most likely for a while and then we started to tire a bit. We were punished for things that can happen at Premier League level. It is a tough one to take because I really enjoyed what I saw from the team for large periods. I think what the fans saw was a lot of effort and good chances. A lot there to stand us in good stead."

Testing times for Wolves

"I am sure we will overachieve what many people will expect of us this season," O'Neil told Sky Sports after their defeat to Newcastle. But he understands that the questions over Wolves' run of form will continue until they secure that first victory.

It is a four matches without a win to start the Premier League season and just one in 14 if the back end of the last campaign is included. He needs to change the momentum and that will require a little more luck than his team had at Molineux on Sunday.

Two goals from distance in the second half turned it around for Newcastle, one of them deflected. How O'Neil, who has seen his Wolves side score only one Premier League goal from outside the box in total since taking over a year ago, could do with that.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Redknapp talks long-range shots and labels xG within football as 'nonsense'

But there are issues to address too. Finding the right balance looks tricky. Rayan Ait-Nouri was pressed back into action at left-back, Mario Lemina started on the right wing, while Matheus Cunha floated around. It is not obvious how he fits the parts together.

With the next two home games against Manchester City and Liverpool sandwiched between trips to Aston Villa, Brentford and Brighton, the fixture list is daunting. If Wolves stick together, they have the quality to climb the table eventually. But these are testing times.

Story of the match in stats...