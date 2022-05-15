Wolves 1-1 Norwich City: Honours even at Molineux as Rayan Ait-Nouri gives hosts a point

Rayan Ait-Nouri's second-half header earned Wolves a 1-1 draw with already-relegated Norwich City at Molineux, cancelling out Teemu Pukki's first-half opener.

In a game with very little riding on it, it was the Premier League's bottom side who deservedly opened the scoring eight minutes before half-time through Pukki's well-taken strike.

However, in their final home match of the season, Wolves drew level 10 minutes into the second half when wing-back Ait-Nouri stooped to head home after a scramble in the box.

As a result, Dean Smith's team stay rooted to the foot of the table, while Wolves remain in eighth place.

How Wolves and Norwich shared the spoils at Molineux

With both managers ringing the changes after heavy midweek defeats, it was little surprise the contest was disjointed at the start, although it was the visitors who started the brighter, with Pukki spurning two chances to open the scoring.

However, faced with just John Ruddy to beat on both occasions, the Canaries' top scorer firstly missed the target, before the former Norwich goalkeeper then denied him with an excellent block, as well as some help from new boy Toti, who was on hand to make a vital clearance before Kieran Dowell could knock in the rebound.

Team news Wolves boss Bruno Lage made three changes to face Norwich following the 5-1 thumping by Manchester City.



John Ruddy started in goal against his former club, while Toti Gomes and Hwang Hee-chan replaced Chiquinho and Leander Dendoncker at Molineux.



Meanwhile, Mathias Normann, Ben Gibson and Kieran Dowell all returned for relegated Norwich after Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at Leicester.

The Finland international's clever runs were causing the home defence all kinds of problems before the break and so it was no surprise when the striker gave Norwich a 37th-minute lead, despite there initially appearing little danger when he collected Max Aaron's lofted pass into the channel.

But with both Willy Boly and Conor Coady backing off, Pukki took full advantage by dribbling into the box and firing a low shot through the Wolves captain's legs and into the bottom corner of the net, leaving Ruddy helpless at his near post.

Coady paid for that hesitant defending with the hook at half-time, replaced by young Portugal winger Chiquinho, whose introduction breathed new life into the hosts with his driving runs down the right.

In fact, it was the substitute's quick feet in a tight spot near the touchline that won his side the free-kick from which they levelled matters after 55 minutes as Boly rose highest to meet Joao Moutinho's inviting centre and after Norwich failed to clear their lines, Ait-Nouri cleverly cushioned a header into the far corner.

And Wolves very nearly turned the game on its head minutes later after more good wing play by Chiquinho, only for Gunn to produce one of the saves of the season to somehow get fingertips to turn over Pedro Neto's close-range header.

However, neither team deserved to take all three points as Wolves' once promising early-season campaign fizzled out, with Lage's team now unable to catch West Ham in seventh.

Wolves' winless run continues - Opta stats

● Wolves are winless in their last six Premier League games (D2 L4), their longest run without victory within a single season in the competition since January 2021 (8 games, D3 L5).

● Wolves remain unbeaten against Norwich in their last six league encounters (W3 D3), drawing home and away against the Canaries in a league season for the first time since 1998-99 (0-0 and 2-2 in the second tier).

● Norwich are winless in their last three away league games against Wolves (D2 L1), while winning just one of their last 17 such league games (D7 L9), while the Canaries remain winless in 11 top-flight away matches against the Wanderers (D3 L8).

● Rayan Ait-Nouri scored his second Premier League goal for Wolves, his first in 42 appearances since netting on his debut in the competition in October 2020 (against Crystal Palace).

● Conor Coady made his 150th Premier League appearance for Wolves, the first player to reach this milestone in the competition for the club.

What the managers said...

Wolves travel to Liverpool and Norwich host Tottenham on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday at 4pm.