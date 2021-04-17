Wolves 1-0 Sheffield United: Blades relegated from Premier League after Willian Jose strike

Sheffield United's inevitable relegation from the Premier League was confirmed as Wolves sealed their fate with a 1-0 victory at Molineux on Saturday.

Willian Jose's first Premier League goal at the 12th attempt condemned the Blades to a sixth successive league defeat which leaves them rooted to the foot of the table, 19 points from safety with just 18 points left to play for.

Sheffield United's two-season stay in the top flight ended with a performance packed full of heart, but crucially lacking end product, as an arduous campaign saw the Blades become the fourth team in Premier League history to be sent down to the Championship at the 32-game mark.

Image: With six games remaining, Sheffield United have suffered the joint-earliest relegation in Premier League history, alongside Ipswich Town (1994-95), Derby County (2007-08) and Huddersfield Town (2018-19).

For Wolves, Willian Jose's breaking his duck for the club and back-to-back league victories for the first time since February offered hope for improvement in the future, as Nuno Espirito Santo's side moved to within four points of the top half.

What next for Sheffield United?

Sky Sports' Michael Brown:

"It's been a long time coming but we've really enjoyed the journey. The supporters haven't seen it this year, which certainly hasn't helped, but we have to remember the journey that they've come on,

"From League One under Chris Wilder, some great times. The players did fantastically well coming up into the Championship and then the Premier League. The club is in a much better position financially now; they can grow.

"It's been hanging over the players for some time. Now it's about how the board react, who the next manager will be and it's about the players; can they reproduce? Can they get a couple more in?

"They've got a good enough squad to go into the Championship, even though there will be one or two [leaving] for sure. But who's the manager going to be? They have to improve the training ground and recruit in a balanced way."

Blades back in the Championship - Match stats

Sheffield United are the first team to finish as high as 9th in the Premier League and be relegated the following season since Birmingham City (9th in 2009-10, relegated in 2010-11).

Only Sunderland in 2005-06 and Derby in 2007-08 (11 points each) have had fewer points on the board after 32 games in a Premier League season than Sheffield United this term (14).

Wolves have secured their first league double over Sheffield United since the 2013-14 League One campaign.

Sheffield United have equalled their record number of league defeats in a single season (26 - also in 1975-76 and 2010-11), while the Blades have lost 16 Premier League games by a single goal this season, the most 1-goal defeats in a single top-flight campaign since Ipswich Town in 1985-86 (also 16).

After a run of 35 Premier League games without a goal or assist, Adama Traore has now scored (1) or assisted (2) a goal in each of his last three games in the competition.

In his 12th Premier League appearance for Wolves, Willian José scored his first goal for the club, with his 15th shot attempt in the competition.

