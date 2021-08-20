Wolves vs Tottenham: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Bruno Lage's maiden home game as Wolves boss against Tottenham could see Raul Jimenez make his first competitive appearance at Molineux for nine months.

The striker returned after recovering from a fractured skull as Wanderers began the season with a 1-0 defeat at Leicester last weekend and is expected to keep his place in the starting line-up.

Defensive duo Yerson Mosquera and Willy Boly remain out with hamstring injuries, along with Pedro Neto, Jonny (both knee) and Daniel Podence (groin).

Tottenham will make a decision on whether or not to include wantaway striker Harry Kane after Saturday's training session as Nuno Espirito Santo returns to Molineux.

Record-signing Tanguy Ndombele will not be included as he continues to be frozen out by Nuno.

Cristian Romero should be OK after coming through his first 90 minutes since July in the Europa Conference League match against Pacos de Ferreira, but fellow defender Joe Rodon is injured.

How to follow

Follow Wolves vs Tottenham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full-time.

Last time out...

Opta stats

Wolves have won one of their seven Premier League matches at Molineux against Spurs (D2 L4), a 1-0 victory in February 2010 thanks to a winning goal from David Jones.

In all competitions, this will be the 100th meeting between Wolves and Spurs. In their last meeting in May, Spurs won 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and are looking for consecutive Premier League wins over Wolves for the first time since winning both meetings in 2003-04.

Since Wolves returned to the Premier League in 2018-19, they have not won their first home league match of the season in any of their three campaigns (D2 L1), and lost 3-1 to Manchester City last season in their home opener.

Of the previous 14 Premier League meetings between Wolves and Spurs, 50 per cent of them have been won by the away team (W7 D3 L4). Among all fixtures played as many as 14 times, only Leicester City vs Manchester City has a higher away win ratio (55 per cent - P20 W11).

Wolves have lost each of their last four Premier League games, scoring just one goal in the process. It's their longest losing run in the top-flight since a run of seven between March and April 2012.

Wolves kicked off their 2021-22 campaign with a 1-0 loss at Leicester - they haven't lost their first two games of a league season since 2003-04, their first ever season in the Premier League.

This will be the eighth time that Nuno Espírito Santo has faced a fellow Portuguese in the Premier League (Marco Silva, Jose Mourinho and now Bruno Lage), with the Spurs boss winning just two of the previous seven such games (D3 L2).

