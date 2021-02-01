Wolves vs Arsenal preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Wolves vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 6pm.

Team news

Wolves are sweating on the fitness of Romain Saiss, who missed the defeat at Crystal Palace with an unspecified knock.

Rayan Ait-Nouri remains out after suffering an abductor problem against Chelsea. Full-backs Marcal (groin) and Jonny (knee) are also sidelined, along with striker Raul Jimenez (fractured skull).

Mikel Arteta has revealed Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka are both doubtful to return for Arsenal on Tuesday. The pair missed the goalless draw with Manchester United on Saturday evening as Saka has been struggling with a hip problem, while Tierney remained sidelined with a calf issue.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed the weekend draw due to his mother's health issues, and currently remains in quarantine, but could be available.

Alexandre Lacazette had to go to hospital after Saturday's game after landing heavily after a challenge with Harry Maguire but has been given the all-clear to resume playing.

Jones Knows' prediction

After an 80-game run of no 0-0 draws at home, Arsenal now have seen two in their last three matches at The Emirates. Mikel Arteta's style is still heavily defensive focused which is by no means a bad thing in the long run. For years Arsenal have craved being hard to beat and Arteta may have just solved that problem. This pragmatic approach does make them tough to watch at times though, something that Wolves can also very much be accused of.

On Saturday they became just the third team in the last six years not to have a shot in a half of football against Crystal Palace.

Any positive result will do for Nuno Espirito Santo at the moment. This one may go the same way as their defensively sharp 0-0 with Chelsea last midweek.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-0 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

