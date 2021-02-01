Wolves vs Arsenal preview, team news, prediction, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Wolves vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 6pm.
Team news
Wolves are sweating on the fitness of Romain Saiss, who missed the defeat at Crystal Palace with an unspecified knock.
Rayan Ait-Nouri remains out after suffering an abductor problem against Chelsea. Full-backs Marcal (groin) and Jonny (knee) are also sidelined, along with striker Raul Jimenez (fractured skull).
Mikel Arteta has revealed Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka are both doubtful to return for Arsenal on Tuesday. The pair missed the goalless draw with Manchester United on Saturday evening as Saka has been struggling with a hip problem, while Tierney remained sidelined with a calf issue.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed the weekend draw due to his mother's health issues, and currently remains in quarantine, but could be available.
Trending
- Neville: Party time over, Liverpool are back
- Is Davies Liverpool's 'Ighalo signing'?
- Liverpool racing to sign Kabak | Schalke in Mustafi talks
- Deadline Day: Done deals
- PL predictions: Saints to hold Man Utd
- Lennon: Liverpool 'gazumped' us to Davies signing
- Koeman urges Barca to sack anyone involved in Messi leak
- Transfer Deadline Day: Every PL club's to-do list
- Newcastle target Willock loan from Arsenal
- AJ's threat? 'I'm not civilised, this is combat!'
Alexandre Lacazette had to go to hospital after Saturday's game after landing heavily after a challenge with Harry Maguire but has been given the all-clear to resume playing.
How to follow
Follow the game in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
- Download the Sky Sports Scores App: Apple | Android
- The UK's No 1 scores app: Find out more
Jones Knows' prediction
After an 80-game run of no 0-0 draws at home, Arsenal now have seen two in their last three matches at The Emirates. Mikel Arteta's style is still heavily defensive focused which is by no means a bad thing in the long run. For years Arsenal have craved being hard to beat and Arteta may have just solved that problem. This pragmatic approach does make them tough to watch at times though, something that Wolves can also very much be accused of.
On Saturday they became just the third team in the last six years not to have a shot in a half of football against Crystal Palace.
Any positive result will do for Nuno Espirito Santo at the moment. This one may go the same way as their defensively sharp 0-0 with Chelsea last midweek.
JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 0-0 (15/2 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- Following their 2-1 victory at the Emirates in the reverse fixture, Wolves are looking to complete their first league double over Arsenal since 1978-79.
- Arsenal have won eight of their last 10 top-flight away games against Wolves (D1 L1), as many as they had in their previous 30 visits to Molineux (D8 L14).
- Wolves have lost their last two Premier League home games, last losing three in a row at Molineux in November 2018.
- Arsenal have won each of their last three Premier League away games, more than they had in their previous nine on the road (W2 D1 L6). The Gunners haven't won four consecutive away league games since October 2016 under Arsène Wenger.
- Wolves have kept just one clean sheet in their last 14 Premier League games, doing so in a goalless draw with Chelsea last month. Meanwhile, only Fulham (10) are on a longer current run without a Premier League victory than Wolves (8 - D3 L5).
- Since Christmas Day, Arsenal have averaged 14.9 shots per Premier League game (5.7 on target), and have an expected goals (xG) average of 1.8 per game. Before Christmas the Gunners were averaging 10.4 shots per game (3.3 on target), with an xG average of 1.1.
- Only Manchester City (13) have conceded fewer goals in the Premier League this season than Arsenal (20), who have shipped just one goal in their last six matches in the competition.
- Since Raúl Jiménez last scored for Wolves at Molineux against Newcastle, eight of their 10 home goals in all competitions have been scored by different players: Rayan Ait Nouri, Daniel Podence x2, Pedro Neto x2, Roman Saiss, Adama Traore, Ruben Neves, Fabio Silva and Willy Boly.
- Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has been directly involved in four goals in his last three away Premier League games (2 goals, 2 assists), scoring in his last two. Saka could become the third youngest player in Premier League history to score in three consecutive away appearances (19y 150d), after Wayne Rooney in 2004 (18y 172d) and Robbie Fowler in 1994 (19y 133d).
- Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has scored in each of his last three Premier League away games, netting four goals in total. His previous four away goals in the competition came over a period of 25 games between March 2019 and December 2020.