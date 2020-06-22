Wolves vs Bournemouth preview, team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Wolves vs Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has a full-strength squad available against Bournemouth.

Adama Traore and Pedro Neto are pushing for starting places after their impressive performances as substitutes in the win at West Ham, where Traore set up goals for Raul Jimenez and Neto in the 2-0 victory.

Wing-back Jonny has suffered no ill effects following his return from an ankle injury at the London Stadium.

Bournemouth will make a late call on the fitness of Joshua King.

The striker limped off after a crunching challenge from Crystal Palace's Gary Cahill on Saturday but his ankle injury is not as bad as first feared.

Midfielder Philip Billing is also close to returning after an ankle injury.

How to follow

Opta stats

Wolves are unbeaten in all three of their Premier League meetings with Bournemouth, winning two and drawing one.

Bournemouth are looking for their first league victory over Wolves since winning 2-1 in March 2015 in the Championship.

Wolves have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three home league games (W1 D2), more than they had in their first 12 at Molineux this season (2).

Since the start of last season, Bournemouth have lost more Premier League away games than any other side, losing 24 of their 34 games on the road in that time.

Wolves are unbeaten in six Premier League games (W3 D3), keeping five clean sheets in that run.

Bournemouth have earned just seven points from a possible 30 in 2020 so far (W2 D1 L7), fewer than any other side in the competition.

Bournemouth have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 13 league matches, conceding 25 goals across this spell. It's the longest current run without a clean sheet in the Premier League.

Steve Cook, Lewis Cook and Adam Smith were all booked in Bournemouth's last match against Crystal Palace, taking the Cherries' yellow card tally up to 60 for the season. With eight games still to play, it's already Bournemouth's joint-highest yellow card total in a single top-flight season (level with 2018-19).

Wolves duo Adama Traore (six assists) and Raul Jimenez (three assists) have combined for a league-high nine

Premier League goals this season. Overall, Traore has provided eight assists in the competition this season, with no Wolves player ever providing more in a single campaign.

Raul Jimenez has scored 14 Premier League goals this season, a record for a Wolves player in a single season in the competition. The last player to score more in a single top-flight campaign for the club was John Richards in 1975-76 (17).

