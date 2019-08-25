Wolves 1-1 Burnley: Last-gasp penalty earns Wolves point

2:54 Highlights from Wolves' 1-1 draw with Burnley in the Premier League. Highlights from Wolves' 1-1 draw with Burnley in the Premier League.

Raul Jimenez's 97th-minute penalty rescued a dramatic point for Wolves at home to Burnley.

Ashley Barnes thundered in a half-volley from 25 yards with 13 minutes on the clock at Molineux and his fourth goal of the season looked set to send Burnley third in the Premier League table.

But Erik Pieters' challenge on Jimenez in the final seconds of five minutes of stoppage-time gave Wolves the chance to equalise, once VAR had confirmed it was the right decision, and the No 9 made no mistake.

Both sides hit the woodwork although Burnley certainly had the better of the chances. The draw means Wolves are 15th and the visitors sit sixth in the league.

Ashley Barnes nets the opener at Molineux

Burnley left to rue missed chances as Wolves strike late

Barnes has started the season in red-hot form and his strike at Molineux was certainly his best yet. He took the ball down on his chest, before letting it bounce and thundering it into the bottom corner from distance, leaving Patricio with no chance.

Wolves nearly doubled their lead four minutes later - Ben Mee's looping header hit the bar before Ryan Bennett and Patricio made a mess of clearing the ball, only just stopping it from going over the line.

Player ratings Wolves: Rui Patricio 7, Doherty 6, Coady 5, Boly 6, Bennett 5, Jonny 6, Moutinho 5, Neves 5, Gibbs-White 6, Jota 6, Jimenez 7



Subs: Neto 6, Dendoncker 6, Traore 6



Burnley: Pope 6, Lowton 7, Tarkowski 8, Mee 7, Pieters 5, McNeil 6, Cork 7, Westwood 7, Gundmundsson 6, Barnes 7, Wood 6



Subs: Hendrick 6, Rodriguez 6, Lennon 6



Man of the match: James Tarkowski

Chris Wood then fired wide from an angle, before taking a long ball down, beating Coady in the box and seeing his low effort just kept out by Patricio's arm as the clock ticked past half-an-hour.

Wolves failed to test Pope before the break and their frustrations continued after half-time, as Burnley managed the game well much to the annoyance of the home crowd.

Morgan Gibbs-White sliced a shot wide for Wolves, before Barnes diverted an Ashley Westwood cross narrowly passed the front post from the resulting break. Chances were at a premium before stoppage-time and Wolves' first shot on target only came in the 87th minute, one which barely tested Pope.

Jimenez had been starved of any service as Wolves' usual slick football failed to materialised, and it was through a more agricultural route that he nearly brought Wolves level in the 93rd minute.

Team news There were five changes in Wolves' side after they played Torino on Thursday night, Doherty, Bennett, Jonny, Gibbs-White and Neves came in for Vallejo, Traore, Dendoncker, Saiss and Vinagre. Sean Dyche named the same team for the third consecutive Premier League game

A long throw was flicked onto his chest, he took it down, swivelled in the box and got a shot away, only to see it hit the post and bounce clear.

But Jimenez was to be given one more chance right at the death. He cleverly got his body in-between Erik Pieters and the ball as a low shot came in in the dying seconds. Pieters took him down and referee Craig Pawson pointed to the spot.

Burnley players surround the referee after the penalty is awared to Wolves in stoppage time

After a long wait as Burnley protested and VAR checked the decision, the Portuguese striker was the calmest man in the stadium, as he sauntered up to the spot and sent Pope the wrong way to deny Burnley three points in the harshest way.

Burnley never allowed Wolves to get into their stride at Molineux and although they looked dangerous going forward, it was the defensive display that impressed the most. Tarkowski was at the heart of it alongside skipper Ben Mee - who was also imperious - and there was one particular tackle, when he slid in to block a Diogo Jota shot, that stands out. A reliable performer for Burnley ever since Michael Keane left, Tarkowski has started the season well.

Opta stats

Wolves are unbeaten in their last 10 home games in the Premier League (W6 D4); their longest run without defeat in the top-flight since between April and October 1979 (also 10 games).

Burnley have only won one of the last five Premier League away games in which they've scored the opening goal (D3 L1), including none of the last three.

Wolves' equaliser in the 97th minute was just their second shot on target in the game, with their first of the game coming in the 87th minute.

Only Sergio Agüero (16) and Sadio Mané (15) have scored more Premier League goals than Burnley's Ashley Barnes (13) in 2019.

Raul Jimenez's goal for Wolves after 96 minutes and 55 seconds was the latest scored in the Premier League since January 2017, when Alexis Sanchez scored after 97 minutes and 14 seconds for Arsenal against Burnley.

What's next?

Wolves host Torino in the second leg of their Europa League play-off, having won the first leg 3-2 in Turin, before a trip to Everton live on Super Sunday. Burnley host League One Sunderland in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and travel to Liverpool, live on Sky Sports, next Saturday evening.