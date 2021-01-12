Wolves 1-2 Everton: Michael Keane powers Carlo Ancelotti's men into top four

Everton moved into the top four after Michael Keane's powerful header snatched maximum points in a 2-1 victory over Wolves.

Despite having Dominic Calvert-Lewin unavailable and Richarlison only fit enough for the bench, Everton roared into an early lead through Alex Iwobi (5).

However, Ruben Neves was on hand to finish off a brilliant Rayan Ait-Nouri assist (14) but the game failed to live up to its early billing.

Both teams struggled for attacking cohesion but the first shot on target of the second half resulted in the winning goal when Keane rose bravely at the back post to head home Andre Gomes' cross (76).

Image: Michael Keane heads Everton into a 2-1 lead

Wolves have now won just once in eight league games since Raul Jimenez fractured his skull at the end of November and they dropped to 14th.

Player ratings Wolves: Rui Patricio (6), Semedo (6), Coady (7), Saiss (6), Ait Nouri (7), Neves (7), Moutinho (6), Dendoncker (5), Gibbs-White (5), Neto (6), Silva (5)



Subs: Hoever (6), Cutrone (6)



Everton: Pickford (7), Holgate (7), Mina (7), Keane (8), Godfrey (7), Digne (8), Doucoure (7), Davies (7), Iwobi (7), Sigurdsson (5), James (7)



Subs: Gomes (7), Coleman (6)



Man of the match: Michael Keane

How Everton rose to the challenge…

Everton had to adapt to being without 14-goal Calvert-Lewin with the striker out with a hamstring injury, but Iwobi made that problem disappear inside five minutes.

James Rodriguez's measured pass found Lucas Digne in space on the left and his cross found the unmarked Iwobi to produce a first-time finish into the bottom corner.

The lead only lasted less than 10 minutes, though, as Pedro Neto started to get Wolves up the pitch. Everton conceded a soft corner and Ait-Nouri showed great speed to get into space down the left. His cross was perfect and was calmly volleyed home by Neves.

The game failed to build on the early drama with Leander Dendoncker failing to test Jordan Pickford from inside the area.

Dendoncker headed over Joao Moutinho's free-kick after the break as Wolves remained in control of the game but rarely looked capable of breaking though a resolute Everton back four.

Neves was close to a spectacular second when his 30-yard volley dipped just wide with 20 minutes left but the hosts never prised Everton open.

Richarlison was introduced to give the visitors some impetus but it was Keane who grabbed the winner with 13 minutes remaining.

Andre Gomes worked space on the left and his teasing cross was powered in at the far post by the England defender.

Neves' free-kick then clipped the bar with five minutes to go but Wolves rarely looked to carry the weight to seriously test the expertly marshalled Toffees defence.

Opta stats