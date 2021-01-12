Wolves 1-2 Everton: Michael Keane powers Carlo Ancelotti's men into top four

Everton moved into the top four after Michael Keane's powerful header snatched maximum points in a 2-1 victory over Wolves.
Despite having Dominic Calvert-Lewin unavailable and Richarlison only fit enough for the bench, Everton roared into an early lead through Alex Iwobi (5).
However, Ruben Neves was on hand to finish off a brilliant Rayan Ait-Nouri assist (14) but the game failed to live up to its early billing.
Both teams struggled for attacking cohesion but the first shot on target of the second half resulted in the winning goal when Keane rose bravely at the back post to head home Andre Gomes' cross (76).
Wolves have now won just once in eight league games since Raul Jimenez fractured his skull at the end of November and they dropped to 14th.
Player ratings
Wolves: Rui Patricio (6), Semedo (6), Coady (7), Saiss (6), Ait Nouri (7), Neves (7), Moutinho (6), Dendoncker (5), Gibbs-White (5), Neto (6), Silva (5)
Subs: Hoever (6), Cutrone (6)
Everton: Pickford (7), Holgate (7), Mina (7), Keane (8), Godfrey (7), Digne (8), Doucoure (7), Davies (7), Iwobi (7), Sigurdsson (5), James (7)
Subs: Gomes (7), Coleman (6)
Man of the match: Michael Keane
How Everton rose to the challenge…
Everton had to adapt to being without 14-goal Calvert-Lewin with the striker out with a hamstring injury, but Iwobi made that problem disappear inside five minutes.
James Rodriguez's measured pass found Lucas Digne in space on the left and his cross found the unmarked Iwobi to produce a first-time finish into the bottom corner.
The lead only lasted less than 10 minutes, though, as Pedro Neto started to get Wolves up the pitch. Everton conceded a soft corner and Ait-Nouri showed great speed to get into space down the left. His cross was perfect and was calmly volleyed home by Neves.
The game failed to build on the early drama with Leander Dendoncker failing to test Jordan Pickford from inside the area.
Dendoncker headed over Joao Moutinho's free-kick after the break as Wolves remained in control of the game but rarely looked capable of breaking though a resolute Everton back four.
Neves was close to a spectacular second when his 30-yard volley dipped just wide with 20 minutes left but the hosts never prised Everton open.
Richarlison was introduced to give the visitors some impetus but it was Keane who grabbed the winner with 13 minutes remaining.
Andre Gomes worked space on the left and his teasing cross was powered in at the far post by the England defender.
Neves' free-kick then clipped the bar with five minutes to go but Wolves rarely looked to carry the weight to seriously test the expertly marshalled Toffees defence.
Opta stats
- Wolves have lost five of their last eight Premier League games (W1 D2), after losing just one of the seven before that (W4 D2).
- Everton have won seven of their last 10 away Premier League games (D1 L2), as many victories as they enjoyed in their previous 28 on the road (D5 L16).
- Wolves are without a clean sheet in 11 Premier League games, the longest current run in the division, conceding the first goal in 10 of those games.
- Everton have scored nine headed goals in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.
- Digne has now made 16 assists in the Premier League for Everton; since the start of the 2018-19 season, the only defenders with more are Liverpool pair Andy Robertson (28) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (27).