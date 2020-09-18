Wolves vs Manchester City preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news and stats ahead of Wolves vs Manchester City in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 8.15pm).

Team news

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo could revert to the starting XI which won at Sheffield United for Monday evening's visit of Manchester City, live on Sky Sports.

Nuno made numerous changes to his team for Thursday's Carabao Cup loss to Stoke, including a debut for record buy Fabio Silva, following the 2-0 top-flight success at Bramall Lane.

New signing Ki-Jana Hoever - who arrives from Liverpool with Diogo Jota moving in the opposite direction - is not eligible to feature, while fellow defender Jonny remains sidelined after suffering a serious knee injury which will keep him out until next year.

Manchester City will be missing Sergio Aguero - and could be without the striker for up to two months as he continues to struggle with a left knee injury sustained in June.

Aguero had an operation in Barcelona after suffering the injury against Burnley but has yet to return to training, with boss Pep Guardiola admitting: "Sergio was out for a long time and Sergio is not a guy who regains the physical condition quick so I think in one month or two months he will be ready."

Aymeric Laporte will also sit out, having just rejoined the squad following his bout with coronavirus, but Riyad Mahrez is available after suffering from the illness himself.

New signings Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres will be in the squad.

How to follow

Wolves vs Manchester City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 8pm on Saturday; kick-off at 8.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City Monday 21st September 8:00pm Kick off 8:15pm

