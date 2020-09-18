Wolves vs Manchester City preview, team news, kick-off, channel

Team news and stats ahead of Wolves vs Manchester City in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 8.15pm).
Team news
Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo could revert to the starting XI which won at Sheffield United for Monday evening's visit of Manchester City, live on Sky Sports.
Nuno made numerous changes to his team for Thursday's Carabao Cup loss to Stoke, including a debut for record buy Fabio Silva, following the 2-0 top-flight success at Bramall Lane.
New signing Ki-Jana Hoever - who arrives from Liverpool with Diogo Jota moving in the opposite direction - is not eligible to feature, while fellow defender Jonny remains sidelined after suffering a serious knee injury which will keep him out until next year.
Manchester City will be missing Sergio Aguero - and could be without the striker for up to two months as he continues to struggle with a left knee injury sustained in June.
Aguero had an operation in Barcelona after suffering the injury against Burnley but has yet to return to training, with boss Pep Guardiola admitting: "Sergio was out for a long time and Sergio is not a guy who regains the physical condition quick so I think in one month or two months he will be ready."
Aymeric Laporte will also sit out, having just rejoined the squad following his bout with coronavirus, but Riyad Mahrez is available after suffering from the illness himself.
New signings Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres will be in the squad.
How to follow
Wolves vs Manchester City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League from 8pm on Saturday; kick-off at 8.15pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- Wolves were one of just two sides to complete a Premier League double over Manchester City last season (also Manchester United); they last won three consecutive top-flight meetings with the Citizens back in October 1961 (seven in a row).
- Manchester City have lost four of their last seven top-flight away games at Wolves (W2 D1); the Citizens could lose at Molineux in two consecutive top-flight campaigns for the first time since losing three in a row between 1970-71 and 1972-73.
- Man City have lost both of their last two league meetings with Wolves; manager Pep Guardiola has never lost three consecutive league games against a single opponent in his entire managerial career.
- Manchester City haven't lost their opening game in any of their last 11 Premier League seasons (W10 D1), winning the last nine in a row. No side has ever won 10 consecutive season openers in the competition before.
- Since returning to the Premier League in August 2018, Wolves have won none of their 8pm kick-offs in the top-flight (D3 L4), while opponents Man City have won nine of their 10 kick-offs at 8pm in that time (L1).
- After losing against Southampton in July, Manchester City have won their last five Premier League games by an aggregate score of 21-1.
- Wolves' opening day victory over Sheffield United was their 1,999th league win - they're looking to become just the fourth team to win 2,000 games in the top four tiers of English football (Man Utd 2,234, Liverpool 2,212, Arsenal 2,117).