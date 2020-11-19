Wolves vs Southampton preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Wolves vs Southampton in the Premier League on Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Conor Coady's hopes of making a 122nd consecutive league appearance for Wolves hang in the balance after he was forced to leave the England squad due to covid protocols. The defender has had to self-isolate and train on his own but boss Nuno Espirito Santo hopes he will be available for Monday's clash with Southampton.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is expected to shrug off the knock which saw him withdraw from France's under-21 squad at the start of the international break.

Captain James Ward-Prowse is expected to be fit for Southampton after he returned to training this week following a hamstring injury which ruled him out of international duty.

Full-back Ryan Bertrand is also back after a thigh issue but Mohamed Salisu is still building up his match fitness.

Top goalscorer Danny Ings remains out after knee surgery last month, but manager Ralph Hasenhuttl reported the forward is making good progress ahead of an expected return in December.

My instinct when Southampton play is to put faith in them, no matter the opposition. They have 14 Premier League wins to their name in 2020 - only Liverpool (19) and Manchester City (16) have managed more in that period. However, although it pains me to write anything negative regarding Ralph Hasenhuttl, the Saints are overperforming this season according to the performance data, especially in forward areas. I'm sure their current form isn't sustainable without Danny Ings.

And here they are facing a Wolves team that are just so difficult to play against. Saints have had problems against rugged and well-organised opposition in the past as shown by defeats to Burnley, Newcastle and Crystal Palace last season. Wolves are a level above those teams mid-table ranked teams and possess much more quality in forward areas. Can they edge it? Oh, I just can't go against Sir Ralph. I'm on the fence.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

2:53 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win over Wolves

Wolves have lost just one of their last eight league meetings with Southampton (W4 D3), going down 1-3 at St Mary's in April 2019.

Southampton haven't won any of their last four away league games against Wolves (D2 L2), since a 6-0 win at Molineux in the Championship in March 2007.

Wolves are yet to score more than twice in a Premier League match so far this season, with bottom two sides Burnley and Sheffield United the only other sides yet to do so.

Wolves have kept more Premier League clean sheets than any other side so far in 2020 (13). However, they've only won two of their 13 games in which they've conceded this calendar year (D3 L8), winning none of their five at home (D2 L3).

Southampton are looking to win four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since May 2016. Indeed, only Tottenham (7) are on a longer current unbeaten run in the top-flight than Saints (6).

3:03 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Southampton's win over Newcastle in the Premier League.

