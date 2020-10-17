Wycombe 1-2 Millwall: Lions comeback sinks Chairboys

Ryan Leonard's superb finish turned out to be the winner as Millwall came from behind to record a 2-1 victory against Wycombe at Adams Park.

The Chairboys, who had not claimed a point or even scored a goal in their previous four games in the Sky Bet Championship, gave themselves hope of getting off the mark through Scott Kashket's bizarre opener.

But the Lions went on to turn the game around in the second half and pick up their second win of the campaign.

Image: Jed Wallace (C) levelled for Millwall as they came from behind to beat Wycombe

Wycombe were finally able to celebrate their first goal in the second tier of English football after nine minutes, but it was a disaster for Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

The Polish stopper miscontrolled in his own six-yard box while being put under pressure by Kashket and the striker nipped in to tackle the ball into the net.

Millwall had created little, but they felt they should have had a penalty when Tom Bradshaw appeared to be bundled over in the area, but referee Andrew Madley waved away the appeals.

The Lions began to settle, however, and had a great chance to equalise when captain Shaun Hutchinson was left unmarked from Jed Wallace's free-kick, but Ryan Allsop kept out his header.

Another opportunity for the visitors followed on the half-hour mark when Bradshaw headed wide at the back post after another good ball in by Wallace.

The winger's set-pieces were causing plenty of problems with Hutchinson clipping the top of the bar with a header just before half-time, with the visitors increasing the pressure.

They were awarded a penalty three minutes into the second half when Jack Grimmer bundled into the back of Matt Smith and Wallace blasted home from 12 yards to level the match.

Wycombe almost regained the lead within two minutes, however, with Bialkowski going some way towards redeeming himself by saving from Kashket in a scramble resulting from Fred Onyedinma's cut-back.

To continue what was a frantic opening after the restart, Smith then rose to meet Mahlon Romeo's deep cross, only for his header to loop against the bar.

But the Millwall turnaround was completed after 63 minutes when Smith laid off Romeo's cross into the path of Leonard, who slammed a terrific half-volley into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Centre-back Jake Cooper then almost produced something extraordinary with 15 minutes left when his free-kick from the halfway line came back off the bar, with Allsop desperately scrambling back.

Substitute Adebayo Akinfenwa had a late chance to equalise for Wycombe, but he shot wide from just outside the area after the ball had broken his way.

What the managers said...

Wycombe's Gareth Ainsworth: "Please tell me what is wrong with that because the referee has given a foul. There's absolutely nothing and I really hope people look at the replay and try and find out what the referee has given because to me that's a perfect goal.

"The fourth official has said there was a foul on the goalkeeper and, for the life of me - and I'm trying to look with non-rose-tinted glasses - I cannot see any foul at all. Joe Jacobson has been known to score direct from corners, but it's just not going our way at the moment.

"Battling-wise and showing heart and desire, I'm never going to criticise this lot. They've given me everything. We've made another mistake on a goal, which is really tough to take, but we've got a good squad, I'm really proud of the boys but as long as there's breath in me I'll be positive."

Millwall's Gary Rowett: "The first half was so frustrating, we got dragged into a game that suits Wycombe. That's why they got promoted - they're a side that haven't got the budget in this division, so they fight for everything and they will get results.

"Our second half performance deserved to win the game. Anyone that sees us play would never question our character. We're working hard to have a team who has much better balance. Our character is nearly always good."