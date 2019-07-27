Yokohama 1-3 Manchester City: Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Lukas Nmecha score in win

Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling helped earn City victory in their final pre-season friendly

Manchester City ended pre-season with victory as goals from Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Lukas Nmecha gave them a 3-1 win over Yokohama.

The Premier League champions dominated the opening exchanges at the Nissan Stadium and were rewarded with a strike from Kevin De Bruyne after 19 minutes, the Belgian lashing home from the edge of the area after a long clearance from Claudio Bravo had released Bernardo Silva.

City's opener was quickly cancelled out as Yokohama responded immediately; Bravo twice saved as the hosts broke into the City box but the Chilean could do nothing about the second rebound as Keita Endo turned in from close range.

City's starting XI Bravo, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Silva (C), Bernardo, Sane, Sterling.

Bernardo Silva went close to restoring City's advantage when he shot narrowly over following a free-kick awarded for a foul on Leroy Sane by the Yokohama goalkeeper.

The second was not long in coming, however, with Sterling racing onto a fine through-ball from De Bruyne and finishing coolly, making it 2-1 at the break.

Leroy Sane in action against Yokohama

David Silva almost added a third early in the second half but his glancing header from Kyle Walker's cross was deflected wide. Sterling rifled in a shot from a Walker pull-back but the strike was disallowed for offside following a VAR consultation.

Nmecha rounded off a decent pre-season by bundling home a late third from Adrian Bernabe's low cross from the right.

City now face Liverpool in the Community Shield, the traditional season curtain-raiser on August 4 at Wembley, before starts the Premier League season at West Ham on Saturday, August 10 at 12.30pm.

City's pre-season

